While this administration has completely botched the Afghanistan pullout of Americans, let's not become too fixated on the Democrat, fabricated shiny object.
As the liberal saying goes: “Never let a crisis go to waste.” This is the liberal ideological play book that follows the objectives outlined in Saul Alinsky's "Rules for Radicals." But this should not be a surprise. Let’s remember who the progressive, liberal elitists really are. They are the supreme manifestation sowing the seeds of contempt in our country. They radicalized and overtly supported the “Defund the Police movement” that has resulted in sheer chaos in Portland, Seattle, Atlanta, New York and the inner-city battlegrounds of Chicago.
It is truly a sad commentary that is unfolding before all our eyes. Our nation's prestige and entire history as a world leader is on the line like no time before us. And for a person such as myself who devoted 32 continuous years serving in the Army to protect our citizenry and our nation, this unconscionable act of miscalculation is unforgiven and embarrassing.
However, this is not the first time our military has called an end to hostilities and pulled our national treasures out of a country. But I would submit, this is the first time in modern history that the deliberate pull-out phases have been implemented in the reverse and catastrophic order. This ill-conceived strategic implementation has ultimately led to Americans and our closest allies potentially being left in a hostile country, controlled by Muslim extremists. Sadly, those left behind will be hostages for ransom if they are lucky.
And while this administration owns this debacle and the international fallout from our poorly conceived actions, much more is at stake for our nation. Our southern border remains as porous as Swiss cheese, with no liberal news agency covering this immediate threat to our nation, let alone the positive COVID-19 cases entering a community near you. With thousands of undocumented immigrants entering our country daily, it’s conceivable that the Al-Qaeda operatives know this and have already exploited this immense vulnerability.
Now our nation has reversed its reconstruction efforts to become once again more energy dependent on the Middle East while racking up debt faster that you can say ‘hypocrisy.”
There is a constant drum beat by this administration of repeating discussions (is it groundhog day?) about the necessity for COVID-19 vaccines while ignoring herd immunity factoids that result in a more resilient society.
Then there are the ever-present integrity challenges in the voting process for 2022 and beyond.
It saddens me to think that inconsonance with the progressive design, we have become a nation of un-Americans.
I don’t know about each of you, but I am proud to call myself an American. For the rest that choose to be ashamed of being American, go join the Progressive/Ideological “Bataan Death March” and leave the rest of us alone to run our nation. Land of the free, home of the brave!
David Eddy is a resident of Middletown.
