MATT LEEDS
Stop and think about judges for a minute. They have the power to administer justice or not. I doubt there is any greater responsibility delegated to our General Assembly than to appoint fair and impartial judges.
Del. Wendy Gooditis failed to support the reappointment of Hon. Amy B. Tisinger, a well-qualified, fair, and impartial judge currently serving the 26th Judicial District of Virginia, including Winchester. What I found when I investigated Del. Gooditis’ NO vote was shocking.
On January 26th, the General Assembly voted on a series of resolutions to hire new judges and to rehire those whose terms are expiring. Judge Tisinger’s reappointment under normal circumstances would have been routine, until Judge Tisinger became a pawn in a political play by House Democrats, including Del. Gooditis, to force the appointment of Brenda Spry to the Circuit Court of Portsmouth, Virginia.
Brenda Spry is not fit to be a judge. She was arrested and charged along with Sen. Louise Lucas for destroying a monument in Portsmouth, and far worse, Spry, working as a public defender, mishandled an attempted capital murder of a police officer, which allowed the accused murderer to go free.
After all Republicans and a few Democrats stalled Spry’s appointment, Democrats separated Judge Tisinger from a list of candidates and tried to leverage Republicans into supporting Spry. That political play to force the appointment of Spry is why Del. Wendy Gooditis withheld her vote for Judge Tisinger.
Del. Wendy Gooditis’ involvement in this is a reprehensible abuse of power and is inexcusable.
