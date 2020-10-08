VALLEY INTERFAITH COUNCIL STEERING COMMITTEE
The old Frederick County Court House and its grounds are the heart of the City of Winchester and the surrounding Frederick County. It is central to the walking mall and has been a venue for public events, concerts, and demonstrations. It is our conviction that the heart of our city/county should be welcoming to all its citizens and visitors.
The Confederate statue in front of the court house, erected in 1916, does not commemorate any historical event. Rather, along with many other Confederate monuments, it was erected after Reconstruction during the Jim Crow era (1890-1950). The greatest number were erected between 1900-1920 according to Mark Elliot, a University of North Carolina historian. In a History.com article he said that “All of those monuments were there to teach values to people. . . . That’s why they put them in the city squares. That’s why they put them in front of state buildings.” The values that they stood for included “glorification of the cause of the Civil War. . . .”
Whatever the intentions of the Confederate soldiers commemorated in the monument, whether they believed they were fighting for hearth and home or for state’s rights, the overriding reason behind it all was the preservation of the cruel institution of slavery. These early twentieth century monuments sought to promote the Lost Cause narrative that casts the Confederate cause as a heroic struggle for state’s rights and opposition to Northern aggression. We can no longer allow that narrative to be celebrated or honored in our public places. The Confederate monument in Winchester is an affront and indignity to our African American citizens, and an embarrassment to many people, of all races, who seek justice and reconciliation.
We urge Frederick County Board of Supervisors and the Board of the Shenandoah Valley Battlefield Foundation to find a way to move the statue to a more appropriate location, perhaps inside the museum. While it remains, you are responsible for the continuation of this divisive symbol in the heart of our community. With its removal you can be a source of healing and reconciliation. Where there is a will, there is a way.
Included in the original of this letter were brief representative texts from our various faith traditions that speak to the unity of the human family and to justice and reconciliation. The religions that make up our Valley Interfaith Council differ in our theologies, but we are all committed to the common good, to justice, and to the principle of the Golden Rule: “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.”
(3) comments
Just who are the members of this council and who do they represent? The FaceBook page doesn't help.
Yes, remove it. It is a symbol of racism and white supremacy by both honoring the rebellious (traitor) soldiers of the Christian pro-slavery Confederacy and later erected as a reminder of the Lost Cause and an intimidating message to African Americans that they were unequal and unwelcome in white “polite” society. This son of Frederick County with ancestors who were Confederate soldiers says: Move it to a Confederate cemetery where all dead things go to rest, this time, in shame.
You must be the main subject of the hate crime/hate speech forum.
