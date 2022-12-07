BERNARD SWOPE
Progressivism’s message to America
“America, without firing a shot I now control your political agenda, education, media and press. America, “How do I Loathe Thee? Let me count the ways.” I have been “fundamentally changing” (destroying) you with constant chaos, exploiting every crisis, creating crises when none existed. I, your masterful matador, have methodically weakened your core with strategically placed stabs of the picador and banderilleros — defunding the military and police, opening borders to undocumented millions, repealing voter ID Laws, fomenting looting and rioting in the streets. Your Constitutional Republic is on life support.
“I have one final task — deliver the lethal thrust through the heart of your economic system, capitalism, its cornerstone, fossil fuels, and the grid. This will be accomplished by rapid transition to renewables and elimination of fossil fuels, while I distract and confuse you by waving my red cape under the guise of saving the planet from an imaginary climate crisis produced by fossil fuel CO2.”
Wind and solar are presently touted as the cheapest source of electricity. Once installed, will generate free, emission free, electricity. Future improvements in battery technology will supply reliable backup to wind and solar!
Unexplained, if rising C02 is the problem, why was nuclear energy, the only option capable of replacing fossil fuels and producing no CO2, ruled out as an option? Answer — the target has always been fossil fuels, not CO2.
Insurmountable realities doom this blitzkrieg renewable transition to crash, a kamikaze (divine wind) mission impossible. All forms of energy are not equal. Wind and solar have low energy densities, are unreliable, and incapable of running a grid absent reliable backup. Laws of physics dictate absolute limits of photovoltaic cells’ ability to convert protons to electrons, and maximum capture rates of kinetic energy in moving air by wind turbines. Laws of physics also describe why changing any system is slowed by inertia and resistive forces. Historically, energy transitions take 50-70 years. Batteries are also incapable of reliable grid backup. One year’s cumulative battery production of the world’s largest Tesla giga factory would supply three minutes of grid demand.
Presidential response with appropriate clarification
“Here’s the deal. It’s not fair that some energy sources are stronger than others.
I know all about density and aced my physics law courses in law school. This is an equity issue, which I will correct with an Executive Order to repeal and outlaw relevant laws of physics. When I was crossing the ice clogged Delaware with my old pal George to surprise the Hessians at Scranton (Trenton) on Christmas Day, George yelled “Joe, “damn the icebergs, full speed ahead.”So now I say, “Damn the laws of physics, full speed ahead.”
”Damn the torpedoes, full speed ahead.” — Admiral David Glasgow Farragut, Battle of Mobile Bay, 1864.
People as sillystupid as Swope make me feel sad for this country
It's kind of sad to watch someone debate the Fox-implanted ghosts in his head.
The sad part of all of this is that it has all been tried, and failed, in other countries. And yet the people that tell us there are 57 genders tell us they're smart enough to "do it right" this time. To wit, the Germans shut down most of their nuclear and coal plants a few years back, choosing to reply on unicorn farts and rainbow power to keep them warm. That winter, they nearly froze to death. But America's liberals, the supposed "educated" ones, watched this and decided to send us down that path anyway. So many more examples, so little space.....................
