ANNE CARNEGIE
Recent letters from the U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy to 46 states declare the USPS cannot guarantee ballots cast by mail for the November presidential election will arrive in time to be counted, raising the possibility that millions of voters could be disenfranchised. The letters state “... voters could be at risk of not getting their ballots back to election offices in time to be counted because election rules are not compatible with the time needed for delivery and return….” and “… the Postal Service cannot adjust its delivery standards to accommodate the requirements of state law.”
An on-going assault has been executed upon the USPS by DeJoy to include the permanent closure of Post Offices, the removal of curbside letter collection boxes, reduced Post Office (PO) retail hours, mandatory PO closures during the public’s workday lunch hour, the end of extended PO evening hours, a planned removal of 671+ high volume mail processing machines, the elimination of overtime pay, and the removal and reassignment of 23 USPS senior executives with extensive individual experience.
The above Dejoy actions are harmful to individuals dependent on the USPS for timely, assured, and vital delivery of Social Security and pension checks, prescriptions, and deliveries to home-bound and rural residents, etc. The actions are also detrimental to small businesses e-commerce dependent on package and priority mail services performed by the USPS.
The Trump administration has objected to any direct congressional fiscal aid to the USPS to include $25 billion as recommended by the USPS Board of Governors.
These actions and statements from the Postmaster General do not offer any Post Office measure to ensure a cornerstone of American democracy — the right to vote, the opportunity to vote, and to have your vote counted.
What is required at this “extraordinary time” in America is a call to action by all Virginia citizens to contact your federal representatives of your outrage and for proactive “extraordinary measures” to absolutely ensure our right, opportunity, and complete confidence that our vote in-person or by mail will be counted.
Anne Carnegie lives in the Lake Frederick community.
(2) comments
Sorry Anne, but mail-in voting is NOT a "cornerstone of American democracy".
Mail-in voting will result in fraud and chaos.
Simple solution ... everyone just needs to wear a mask and visit your local voting precinct on election day and your vote will be counted.
