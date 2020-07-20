DONALD SEARS
Donald Trump has mined the last bit of decency out of what was once the venerable American presidency. That office’s prestige has been discarded with the slag and its dignity scattered to the winds. In just three and a half years Trump’s selfishness and self-absorption have hollowed out what took two hundred thirty-two years of good will and sacrifice to accumulate. Who could have imagined that one person, in less than one term, could have so quickly and so completely depleted the honorable heritage of all forty-four previous presidents?
As Trump becomes more desperate to retain his office, he squanders the norms and traditions that have made the presidency the envy of the world. Most thought it shameful how he so highly politicized his two 4th of July speeches at Mount Rushmore and the White House, but the Rose Garden “press conference?” to which he summoned the press on July 14th proved just how low he was willing to take America’s highest office.
Behind in the polls and unable to disseminate his bombast at a “weather” cancelled rally, Trump chose deception to garner prime time TV network coverage for what proved to be nothing more than a rambling, incoherent litany of lies and petty grievances. On that hot Washington afternoon, with the sun directly in their eyes, reporters dutifully awaited the opportunity to ask questions as Trump delivered the hour-long diatribe he had not been able to spew forth at a rally in New Hampshire. Despite their patience, Trump granted reporters but three questions before he abruptly fled their queries
Viewers who were duped by the White House’s hype and tuned in to hear our Hong Kong and China policies clarified, were left disappointed. No thorough update of the pandemic or the fate of our school children was forthcoming. Trump’s unethical commutation of co-conspirator Roger Stone was left a mystery. America’s racial unrest remained unaddressed, and a discussion of Russian bounties on our soldiers in Afghanistan was put off to another day.
Instead Trump USED the revered and traditionally apolitical Rose Garden to unload on Democratic rival Joe Biden and his son, all the while wallowing in self-pity at his perceived victimization. That the president has further devolved into such a pathetic, wailing, immature crybaby is an embarrassment America can no longer afford. If we as a society hope to have honest, dignified competence returned to the Oval Office, the November election will offer us an opportunity to reject Trumpism and elect Joe Biden as our next president.
Donald Sears is a resident of Frederick County.
(8) comments
Cultist snowflakes out and about this morning whining about crybabies, carrying water for a corrupt and morally empty...crybaby. Projecting is all they can do now, even Mitch sees the handwriting.
Donald Sears is the embarrassment we can no longer afford. The man looks at good and sees evil much like the Trolls in Evard Grieg's Hall of the Mountain King. This sickness is leading to the destruction of our society. Where MLK promoted integration and unity, Sears promotes division and hatred. Don't take Mr. Sears opinions for facts. Read and view President Trumps words for yourself and you will understand the distorted vision these Marxist-Socialists have. They have done the same with every government they have overthrown. The results were always massive reeducation camps and poverty. Just say "Not here in the Land of the Free."
The only crybabies I see right now are the ones still trying to destroy cities, like Portland, Oregon, building fires & trying to storm the courthouse. The Democratic mayor crying that he doesn't want federal forces there, while thugs are still destroying. I've seen & read a steady stream of crybabies since Trump has been in office, crying about how immoral he is while they pursue all types of immorality. Crying about how he calls people names when they continuously do the same. I continue to be amused at comments blaming him for everything the Democrats have employed to destroy America. Yes, these, antifa, are being paid, Democrats tried impeachment, they will continue to destroy in their thirst to keep their lifetime congressional positions. Term limits on Senators, & Representatives, that's what America needs, no more than two terms served period. Stop blaming a man when you've been in office for decades.
Trump upsets the status quo with Republicans and Democrats losing their stranglehold on the American citizenry. FOUR MORE YEARS!!!!
Yeah. Great idea! Let's all vote for the guy with dementia and the long history of racist comments. That makes sense. I will never understand these Democrats.
Yep and Hillary was sick and dying four years ago.....I guess when you have nothing else to run on you will do anything.
Yes, Mr. Sears. Unfortunately the cult doesn't care . He is Master Whiner. He is the king of projection and false accusations. But when whiner in chief is forced to be held responsible for his own conduct, he pulls the victim card. This exposes his entire "law and order" campaign agenda as a total scam.
The hilarious and sad irony of your candidate being exactly what you hate about Trump is... hilarious! Talk about projection... [rolleyes] #voteforPedoJoeinNo... vember.
