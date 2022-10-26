Emily DeAngelis is the energetic, accomplished voice we need on Winchester City Council.
Energetic advocacy — that’s the kind of representation we need, and are lacking, for Ward 2. Emily DeAngelis has demonstrated the energy and drive to advocate for our community.
In her campaign, Emily has modeled the community-oriented advocacy we can expect when she’s elected on Nov. 8.
Over the past few months, Emily has knocked on hundreds of doors across Ward 2 and attended numerous community events. Emily consistently listens to constituents’ needs and vision for our community and brings what she hears to members of city government. That’s the level of proactive advocacy we need from our City Council representative.
Not only is Emily a strong advocate, she is also a model of using personal accomplishment to benefit our community.
Emily has a stellar academic and athletic resume and uses her skills to benefit our community. With both bachelor’s and master’s degrees, and a doctorate in the works, Emily has placed her successes at the service of local students through her teaching career, including in Frederick County and Winchester.
She is also an accomplished athlete and coach. Emily took her successful career in Division III basketball to coaching at Daniel Morgan Middle School, Handley, and now Millbrook High School.
Emily’s energetic advocacy and accomplishments make her the voice we need on Winchester City Council. This type of representation has been lacking from the representation in Ward 2 far too long.
Join me in voting for Emily DeAngelis on or before Nov. 8! Join me in voting for an energetic, accomplished voice for Ward 2!
Tim Mondell is a resident of Winchester.
