We have now reached the "100 day" point of Joe Biden's Presidency. Traditionally this has been used as a time when political types evaluate how the new President has begun his term and what kinds of things his Administration has accomplished.
Mr. Biden's speech to Congress — and to America's citizens — showed that he "hit the ground running" and that a great number of positive things have already been set in motion. Most importantly has been the 3 million per day vaccine rate, resulting in a total of more than 220 million vaccinations in the first 100 days.
The hope generated by the surge in the number of vaccines — plus the implementation of the American Rescue Plan — have boosted the economy, with consumer confidence and the Stock Market both experiencing significant gains. Vulnerable and marginal families have been brought back into the economy, spurred by decisions to increase food assistance, extend the moratorium on evictions, and put a pause on repayment of student loans.
The growth in the number of new jobs has been even greater than had been projected, especially in the "hospitality" and construction sectors; the number of students attending in-person schooling has doubled (to 65%); the Muslim travel ban has been rescinded, the DACA program has been strengthened; achieving racial justice is now a priority; America has rejoined the Paris Climate Agreement, and the US has returned to its vital roles with the international community.
Doesn't all that make one feel proud?
And the future should be even better than these first 100 days. President Biden's comprehensive plans to revitalize America's infrastructure will benefit society in far-reaching ways. The creation of millions of new jobs — particularly in the construction, manufacturing, renewable energy, and science and medical sectors — will lift families and also fuel the economy as a whole. A commitment to research and development and to manufacturing can reduce our dependence on countries like China for critically needed products such as computer chips, storage batteries, and materials needed for renewable energy.
There are additional gains and projections which could be cited. The overall effect of President Biden's actions and his public persona has been to reduce fear and anxiety and foster an atmosphere of hope. Those who allow themselves to recognize and embrace that atmosphere feel more at peace than they have for years.
In closing, here are 4 statements to think about. Read each one, close your eyes, and imagine that the statement is being made by your favorite news-caster:
1. Health care is a right.
2. Diversity is a strength.
3. The economy should work for everyone.
4. Facts and truth matter.
If you find yourself agreeing with all of those statements — or even 3 of them — then I would say that you think like a Democrat. If so, then you should make contact with the Winchester-Frederick County Democratic Committee. There are a lot of other good things which most Democrats believe in.
Kevin Kennedy is a resident of Frederick County.
(5) comments
Feels fantastic to have competent government again....we are geting vaccines and the mood of the country is on the upswing. Big thanks to twitter and facebook for banning the orange clown of hate because of his lies and seditious behaviors. Not having to hear that hate filled clown tRump and his craigslist third wife has been a huge improvement.
Well said Mr. Kennedy. While the republicans are fighting among themselves, democrats are united for the common good and doing what is right and just.
[thumbup]
Thank you, Kevin. A lot has been done and I look forward to more. Biden cares about All the American people.
While the Republicans wallow in lies, the Democrats are working. Let’s hope the next 100 days is as successful for the middle class and all Americans.
The republican platform appears to be bashing the "Rinos" embedded in its ranks--yes, Liz Cheney is a Rino! Not because she doesn't bash Biden and his "socialist policies", which she does, but because she acknowledged his existence at his congressional address and acknowledges that the current leader of the party is a nutcase and a crook, and voted to impeach him. With a platform of "follow the leader or get out", and no plan for anything other to double down on their big lie, how long can the grand old party last? Any progressive achievements during Biden's term is actually the "fault" of this maga crew and the gold god they hooked their harness to. Ironic, isn't it?
