As a former longtime board member of the local Salvation Army, I was appalled at The Winchester Star's July 24 article that revealed the homeless shelter on Fort Collier Road was closed (and had been for nearly a year). I had no idea.
I, along with a quality, dedicated group of men and women worked tirelessly in the 1990s to create a facility that met the local needs in our community by building the Center of Hope and moving these critical services provided by the Army from downtown Winchester to a more accessible location.
Many, many generous local businesses and organizations committed countless resources, recognizing the need to have such a facility serve the needy (the term used locally was the "invisible society"). A few said there was no need because they never saw the homeless. They failed to look in makeshift camps, abandoned vehicles, cardboard lean-tos and brush thickets.
I know that during my last couple of years at Bank of Clarke, the need was still there as the bank helped renovate two of the apartments under the premise that "need never ends."
I was also a longtime board member of the Clarke County Education Foundation and was involved in an effort to obtain a land gift for a new Clarke County High School from Betty Casey, a local landowner and charitable giver. She held the Salvation Army in high regard and was willing to donate land on Westwood Road "only if the Army could also benefit." After months and months of negotiations, a large tract of valuable land was given to the Army, with the understanding that part of the property would be used to construct a new school.
The Salvation Army created detailed plans for the property, including a retreat center, meeting facilities and an indoor pool. The local Clarke County officials passed on this gift and purchased land elsewhere for school construction.
Eventually, the tract of land was given solely to the Army who maintains ownership to this day. The CCEF was unable to be reimbursed for expenses related to the property acquisition. The only development done on the property has been a rock wall and rows of trees leading to the entrance "Bellringer Lane."
Now, with this latest news, a solution materialized in my mind — convince the Army to sell this unutilized land and use the proceeds to endow the operation of the Center of Hope shelter. It will go a long way to "give hope to those in need."
Unused land sitting idle or serving those much less fortunate than us — which is doing the most good?
John Hudson is a resident of Berryville.
