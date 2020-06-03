To end racial injustice, we must speak out, and we must listen
As a university president, a mother, an American, and a human being I am horrified and outraged by last week’s senseless killing of George Floyd and the daily racist attacks on black men and women in our society. For anyone to lose their life, be judged, or have opportunities denied based on the color of their skin — THIS IS NOT OKAY!
When we say “SU Rises,” we mean that here at Shenandoah, EVERYONE rises. The way we rise is through hearing the concerns and needs of our community. We are here to listen, to understand, and to institute the changes needed to ensure that Shenandoah is a beacon of equity and antiracism, and that everyone within our community takes that dedication to equity out into the world.
No matter the program of study, a Shenandoah education teaches us that every neighbor, every patient, every audience member, every client, every person deserves to be treated with kindness and respect. And that until we view each other with love, until we see each other as equal, until we value the worth of each individual, we cannot be fully effective as healthcare providers, performers, teachers, police officers, entrepreneurs, voters, neighbors or activists.
Our strategic plan calls for Shenandoah to establish a campus culture of “compassion, responsibility, advocacy, and justice, which graduates are inspired to replicate in communities beyond Shenandoah.”
Shenandoah students, alumni, faculty and staff are doing that right now across the country as they stand up and speak out against racial injustice. They are angry … and so am I. And, they’re striving to create change by making their voices heard. This is reflected in the acts of students like De’Angelo Wynn, a business graduate student at Shenandoah and president of the university’s Student Government Association, who spoke at Sunday’s peaceful protest in Winchester and plans to participate in more. “I believe that the protest helped to bring awareness to the fact that serious discussion and action are needed to address racism, social injustice, and police brutality in America,” he said. “We joined with hundreds within this community and an untold number of people around the world to say enough is enough.”
I, too, believe enough is enough and I encourage all of us to join in future peaceful protests. And I am grateful to local leaders and police officers who have reached out to ask Shenandoah to partner with them in dialogue and in diversity and inclusion training. We all must hear … really hear what our black friends, colleagues, students, neighbors and family are saying if we want to move forward as a community and nation.
