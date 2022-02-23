ALAN FINK
History has shown over and over again that despots will make their moves at the most opportune times.
What is an opportune time?
Well, in the year 2022, it’s when the most powerful democracy on earth, the United States of America, has been in unrelenting self-destruct mode ... politically, economically, socially, and morally. Our leaders are viewed on the world stage as weak and feckless. For decades we have ceded our industrial superiority as well as our technological secrets to China.
Under the Biden administration we have forfeited an amazing if not brief period of energy independence while allowing Russia to prosper by providing a petrol pipeline to our allies in Europe.
Our once world-leading education system has been decimated by politics, greed and a foolish, if not dangerous, penchant for “Socialist engineering” and indoctrination of our youth. The result is several generations of useful idiots who know little of civics or our great history, how to construct a coherent paragraph, or solve a simple mathematical equation ... nor even care.
Patriotism is at an all-time low. Indeed, the term itself has been bastardized and re-branded by the left to give a negative or a “white supremacist” connotation. Trust in the government and our leaders has been destabilized by our most fundamental right of “one citizen, one vote” coming under question by nearly half of the population. Not to mention the rule of law unraveling before our very eyes across the country and resulting in rampant crime waves in almost all the major cities.
The populace is literally torn apart and we are at each other’s throats over all of these issues.
And then there’s the coronavirus pandemic, which arrived just in time to make matters even more morose.
So, this is one of those rare times in history. Things are not going well in this country, and the power-hungry tyrants in China and Russia know it. They have been sitting back for years, waiting, watching and planning. I can’t imagine how absolutely amazed and amused they must be that the once greatest nation in the world, a nation unmatched in history for liberty, opportunity and individualism, that “Shining City on a Hill,” is willfully destroying itself from within.
They know the time is now. This is their chance.
I doubt that Putin will stop at the outer, Eastern border of Ukraine. Why would he? No one will stop him from going further. (Akin to what happened in the 1930s under Hitler’s Nazi regime.) And then, not to be outdone, when President Xi sees Russia succeeding in their geopolitical aggression, it will be China’s turn for glory. Taiwan will fall in short order. (Not unlike when Japan entered World War II.)
After that, who knows what’s next? The appetite of despots is not easily satiated.
History does repeat itself ... especially at the most opportune times.
