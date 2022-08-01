DOUG STROSNIDER
“Life changes when you least expect it to. The future is uncertain. So seize the moment and make the most of it.” — Jim Valvano, NC State basketball coach and cancer victim
Tony Dow aka Wally Cleaver, the affable, iconic and “All American” big brother in the classic TV show “Leave it to Beaver” succumbed to liver cancer on July 27 (diagnosed in May 2022).
Cancer is a precarious and often accelerating disease that claimed 606,520 lives in the U.S. in 2020 with 1.8 million new cases diagnosed. It is the leading cause of death worldwide and ranks second in America.
Having a greater propensity for cancer are those exposed to carcinogens, such as smoking and chemical pollutants with genetic factors, race, sex, and possibly obesity. Cancer can permeate any bone or organ of children and adults with the most prevalent forms being breast, lung, colon and rectum and prostate cancer.
Amongst friends and family cancer is ubiquitous with demise and widespread psychological impact. Twenty years ago, this writer sustained melanoma, and with early detection it was eradicated. At 55 years of age my dad succumbed to lung cancer along with two childhood friends; and two cousins perished of brain cancer.
Approaching Handley’s 50-year high school reunion, our heartfelt thoughts and prayers are for three fallen cancer victims and endeared friends.
With modern medicine, cancer does not have to be foreboding. A recent report by the American Cancer Society indicates the United States dropped by about a third (32%) in cancer deaths from its peak in 1991 to 2019 — from about 215 deaths for every 100,000 people to about 146.
To alleviate this ominous disease, early detection is a life saver! Women should do self-breast checks and have a physician’s exam and a mammogram. A colonoscopy every five years after the age of 50 (doctors may recommend an earlier age) is imperative. Have a Prostate PSA blood analysis, and check for asymmetrical shaped and discolored moles. Abstinence from smoking and being around carcinogens is critical.
As family and friends of despondent cancer victims we should offer comfort, guidance, love, positive reinforcement and prayers. As Michael Douglas poignantly voiced: “Cancer has shown me what family is. It showed me a love that I never knew really existed.”
Any form of exercise, busy activities, attending support groups, church/prayers, etc. are an integral part of cancer treatment.
Be cognizant that many have overcome cancer; and medical research, technology and advancement supports an increased life expectancy. Two long time beloved friends intrepidly battled prostate cancer head on, and with fastidious medical assistance, perseverance, faith and prayers, have responded to treatment auspiciously.
Facing breast cancer three times, singer, actress, dancer, and philanthropist Olivia Newton-John appears impervious to the illness: Fight each round, take it on the chin and never give in. The journey with cancer has been a gift. It made me slow down, but I appreciate the important things in life.
