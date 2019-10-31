Let me begin with some disclaimers. I am not a resident of Clarke County. I have little knowledge of the challenges currently facing the county or the dreams of its residents. But, as no one can really know or fully anticipate the challenges of the future, how one leads and how one makes decisions is at least as important as what one decides. Further, if "past is prologue," the voters of Clarke County may wish to read on.
For almost 30 years, Bill and I were partners in the practice of medical oncology. I have spent more quality time with him than virtually anyone reading this letter. In caring for cancer patients, one's intellect, fortitude, empathy, leadership, and communication skills are on display and put to the test on a daily basis. So, I have a pretty good feel for this very good man.
Bill was our "senior partner," though he never donned that moniker, nor did he feel entitled as such. He never once exploited or leveraged his seniority in our practice to his advantage. Bill advanced his opinions enthusiastically and collegially, but gracefully accepted the decision of the majority. I've not seen him hold a grudge; he simply moves forward.
The man is painstakingly methodical and careful in reaching conclusions, not relying on what he knows but on what he needs to know. I've seen him spend countless lunch hours on the phone or on-line gathering input and information, whether choosing the best course for a patient's treatment, buying seed stock, or picking the next superintendent of schools. He recognizes the right answer when he hears it, having the humility to care not from where or from whom it has come.
Bill may be the best listener I have ever encountered, and he is very generous with his time. If you desire his attention, be you a patient, nurse, or colleague, he will stop what he is doing, look you in the eye, and be fully present. The staff of our practice made him a scrapbook for his recent retirement party, and below are some insightful excerpts.
"Your door was always open."
"Thank you for your wisdom and honesty, which you shared so freely."
"You taught us to really listen ... to advocate ... to be there."
"You have set the standard for, and continue to inspire, those of us who carry on."
I have no dog in this fight, but what can you conclude from what I've shared? Bill Houck is a man of solid character and integrity. He is a fair-minded, unselfish leader who is careful and deliberate in what and how he decides. He is available and approachable. He seeks not power, but rather leadership and responsibility. I cannot imagine a finer set of qualifications for a public servant, and the good people of Clarke County would be wise to entrust the welfare of their community to him.
