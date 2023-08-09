DONALD SEARS
Classic fiction is often analogous to real life.
For instance, think of “Moby Dick,” where a great white whale is being pursued by a crazed sea captain. According to Donald Trump’s rants, Special Council Jack Smith, Trump’s nemesis, is a “raging and uncontrolled Trump-hater,” a “deranged lunatic.” Moby Dick would most likely have thought the same of his pursuer, Captain Ahab. That leaves Trump to be the great white whale. While Trump might be pleased at being compared to the whale for its excessive power, he might not be as pleased being compared to the large animal’s excessive girth.
The above is but one analogy that can be plucked from the pages of Herman Melville’s 19th century novel. At the risk of having yet another great piece of literature banned from the country’s libraries and public schools, let me suggest one more analogy in “Moby Dick.”
Ishmael, the character doing the book’s narration, awakes to discover his bedmate for the night is to be the ship’s harpooner, Quequeg, a liberally tattooed Pacific Island cannibal. To calm irrational thoughts racing through his head, Ishmael concentrates on an old adage, “Ignorance is the parent of fear.” Armed with this calming thought, he quietly observes the native as he goes through his preparations for bed, soon coming to the conclusion the heathen might not be such a bad fellow after all. Ishmael rationalizes, albeit borderline blasphemy, “Better to sleep with a sober cannibal than a drunken Christian.”
Strange as it might seem, America can identify with Ishmael’s dilemma. Painted with a broad brush, Democrats are characterized as godless secularists, heathens, if you will. On the other hand, Republicans picture themselves as good Christians sent to do God’s work in God’s chosen country. Periodically America must decide with whom it would rather “sleep,” the “heathen” Democrats or “Christian” Republicans.
If America were to follow Ishmael’s example and not succumb to irrational fear, the country might discover secular Democrats not to be such bad people. After all, they’re the ones responsible for advancing people-centered programs such as Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, women’s rights, civil rights, voting rights, Obamacare, environmentalism, and yes, Joe Biden’s bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
But all things being relative, Ishmael’s less appealing alternative was “sleeping with a drunken Christian.” Could a case be made that Christian Republicans are impaired, and thus not as good bedmates as Democrats? The answer is an unequivocal yes. You see, the Republicans in question appear to be intoxicated, but intoxicated not by potable spirits, but instead by the cult of Trump. One look at the out-of-control Trump base attacking the Capitol makes it obvious Trump’s “drunken Christians” would not be good stewards of our democracy, and thus less desirable bedmates than the Democrats with whom America’s presidency now rests.
So, metaphorically borrowing from Ishmael’s reasoned observation in “Moby Dick,” America, too, should conclude it’s often “better to sleep with a sober cannibal than a drunken Christian.”
