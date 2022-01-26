Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin has nominated Andrew Wheeler to be Secretary of Natural Resources. Mr. Wheeler has no qualifications or achievements suitable for this Virginia state cabinet/secretary job. He does have a history of previous harmful actions, lawsuits, and controversial policies in past jobs and in conflict with individual states, national environmental groups, and automobile manufacturers.
The Virginia Secretary of Natural Resources position involves overseeing such policy topics as conservation, climate change, and Chesapeake Bay restoration, as well as Virginia state agencies including the Department of Environmental Quality, the Department of Wildlife Resources and the Department of Historic Resources.
Mr. Wheeler’s background includes being a staffer from 1995-2009 for Republican Senator Inhofe, a fervent denier of man-made climate change. Wheeler became a lobbyist (2009 – 2017) for Murray Energy, one of the nation’s largest coal companies. He replaced the Trump-EPA administrator, Scott Pruitt, in 2018 after Pruitt’s scandal-plagued performance.
As EPA administrator, Wheeler failed to discharge his duties and responsibilities. He curtailed efforts to fight climate change, reduced pollution restrictions on coal-fired power plants that then allowed greater dirty power emissions, as well as more mercury in the air. He also abandoned enforcement of environmental protection laws, e.g., Chesapeake Bay Foundation and Clean Water Act 2020 lawsuit. Wheeler’s poor performance and conduct contributed to over 1,000 professionals leaving the EPA, and he supported the elimination of approximately 148 different environmental regulations that included federal clean car and car mileage standards.
Ironically, the U.S. auto manufacturers supported retaining the tailpipe and fuel efficiency standards which were rolled back by Wheeler. The clean car and mileage standards have saved drivers over $90 billion in refueling costs while avoiding 475 million metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions.
Governor Youngkin has publicly stated he is unsure what is responsible for climate change, despite the fact that overwhelming scientific evidence identifies global warming and climate change are exacerbated by human behavior and pollution. He has ignored Wheeler’s past and despicable job record.
The governor’s refusal to acknowledge science, plus Wheeler’s conflicts of interest and decisions opposing protection of the environment, reflect a political assault on Virginia’s citizens and a future for clean air, clean water, and clean/renewable energy.
"As head of EPA under former President Trump, Wheeler did nothing more than cater to corporate polluter interests time and time again, putting their welfare ahead of our environment and Americans' health," Michael Town, executive director of the Virginia League of Conservation Voters, said
Wheeler has proven himself to be a political surrogate, not a public servant. He is not qualified to be a steward of Virginia’s environment, including natural resources, and protection of the state’s public health and welfare.
Governor Youngkin should withdraw Wheeler and select a professional and non-political candidate for Secretary of Natural Resources with the ability, integrity, and environmental record to lead the cabinet’s respective agencies and employees, and to discharge duties and responsibilities efficiently and effectively for the benefit of all Virginia’s citizens.
Karen Graff is a resident of Lake Frederick.
(2) comments
Maybe call the governor's tattle line to report this idiot.
Well said, Ms. Graff!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.