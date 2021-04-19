TERI MERRILL
My heart is breaking from the past few weeks of watching the reality of what goes on in our American cities, suburbs and rural communities, as it’s clear that our adherence and reverence to so-called “Second Amendment rights” must end. We have a gun violence epidemic in this country, and a certain segment of society sees no other solution than to offer “thoughts and prayers.”
We had six people develop blood clots from an American-made vaccine, out of millions who successfully received it, and our government chose to “pause” the entire process to study the issue.
Eight people died in Indianapolis from gun violence — and too many innocents to count have been shot, maimed, killed before that — and still there is vocal minority who scream that their “rights” take precedence over the rest of us, who strive for life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
Fellow Americans, have we lost our ability to reason? Gun violence takes too many lives each year to justify our anemic approach to gun control legislation. We need a vigorous national system to register, track, tax and research gun ownership and gun violence. You think these killings are due to mental health? Other countries have mental health issues but have nowhere near the gun violence in a year that we have in a month.
Guns kill people, period. Let’s follow that logic and do the hard work to tax and register the sale of all guns and ammunition; tax and register all gun owners; allow gun manufacturers to be held liable; track and tax the purchase of guns in private gun sales; ban ghost guns; fund federal and private research into gun violence; and do everything within our means to end gun violence in this country.
Are you tired of being embarrassed and ashamed every time you watch another news clip about gun violence in this country? Call your U.S. and state senator and representative and tell them it’s time time to let reason and science guide this country when it comes to ending the scourge of gun violence.
Teri Merrill is a resident of Winchester
(2) comments
A minority of Americans are controlling the dialog. We are in no way insuring domestic tranquility nor promoting the general welfare. And the "militia" is not "well regulated."
"Guns kill people, period"
Wrong... again. How many of these mentally ill people were already "known" to law enforcement ahead of time? The laws we ALREADY HAVE aren't enforced... so your answer is more laws? Leftist "logic" at it's finest. Explain, in detail, how you plan on removing guns from criminals BEFORE taking them from law abiding citizens. THAT would be common sense...
And, on a side note, I doubt there is much that Ms. Merrill doesn't find embarrassing about her country...
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.