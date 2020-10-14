DELMARA BAYLISS
The citizens of Frederick County should demand an answer to one of the most appalling miscarriages of justice involving the abuse and neglect of an innocent animal. The defendant, Ms. See, is walking away with mere probation after she knowingly abandoned her small dog leaving it locked in a house to starve over many days and nights, and to suffer an immensely painful and slow death. Tell me how animal control could give their blessing to such a plea agreement. Tell me how the assistant commonwealth’s attorney could sign off on this agreement believing it is in the best interests of the state. Tell me how any judge, who read and gave his signature and seal of approval to this sentence, properly served the citizens of Frederick County. Tell me how, as a former prosecutor, I should not be incensed by this apparent miscarriage of justice.
This defendant, Ms. See, had to be mentally competent in order to enter a plea agreement. What kind of person in their right mind would leave an animal locked in a house with no food or water? How many days did it take before the dog died? How many days did the dog bark, claw to get out, or cry for water? How many days did it awaken to the same horrible hell, not understanding why it was left? There is no excuse for what she has done. Any plea agreement should have included a sufficient period of incarceration based upon the severity of the original charges and the egregious facts. Is this a county where animal abuse is not provided serious attention?
It is difficult to understand how the parties acting on behalf of the Commonwealth to uphold law and order could believe that this plea agreement was in the best interests of justice. Did no one care about this dog’s suffering? Are we so callused and immune?
(6) comments
Well maybe, but shouldn't late term abortion of a viable fetus come first? I think a human life is more valuable than that of an animal.
And not every abortion is performed because an irresponsible person dodnt plan well...which is why a woman and her doctor should decide what is best for her and her body, and not legislatures filled with men who think they know what’s best for everyone else...
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/why-this-senators-abortion-story-is-so-important-in-the-fight-for-reproductive-healthcare/ar-BB19ZtNM
the self righteous wanting to tell everyone how to live, who to love, what a woman can and can not do from a health standpoint, etc etc etc, yet they support a pure mess of a human called tRump, are ever so special
It's all about money. How much it would cost the taxpayers. I don't think it would cost the taxpayers much at all for her to receive the same treatment as her pet. Lock her up in an abandoned building with no food and no water for several months. Problem solved!
As usual, "conservative's", whatever that means anymore, solution is to kill the person.. that takes a lot of deep thinking on his/her part
As usual, "john brown's" interpretation is an oversimplification, which takes absolutely no thinking. My solution was to leave that piece of garbage of a human to fend for herself in a locked and abandoned building, like she did to her pet. If she can't fend for herself, that's her problem, not ours.
