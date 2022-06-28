I can’t carry a pregnancy. I can deal with not being able to carry a pregnancy and have a biological child; I can’t deal with the ignorance of those who use situations like mine to defend forced pregnancy and the stripping away of our most basic human rights.
Many people want a child to call their own and aren’t able to have them, but that doesn’t mean anyone should be forced to carry a pregnancy against their will and give up everything so a stranger can have a child. I would rather never have a child than force this on someone. These are people, not incubators.
People think if a woman wants a baby, she should be able to have one. She’s only doing what a woman is supposed to do. Being a woman means wanting to be a mother and it’s heartbreaking that she’s been physically denied that because of her body. She needs to have her biological right to have a child met, her right to be a mother matters. When a woman goes against this idea of womanhood being intrinsically linked to motherhood, she’s no longer a woman. She’s no longer a person. If she doesn’t want that pregnancy, she no longer has rights and it’s no longer her body or her choice. If she wants the choice to not be a mother, she’s no longer allowed to have it. If a woman wants to be a mother, it’s a tragedy if she can’t; if a woman doesn’t want to be a mother, it’s a tragedy that she exists.
When a woman is doing what society deems appropriate and womanly, she’s supported and it’s devastating that she doesn’t have a choice. When it goes against that view or challenges the stereotypes of a woman, she’s reviled and can’t be allowed to have a choice.
I don’t have a choice whether or not to carry a pregnancy. That shouldn’t be compounded with others losing their choice. I, and others like me, do not gain anything by taking choice away from others. No amount of forced pregnancies will give me the choice to carry one myself.
Stop using me as a defense. I’m a prime example of how choice matters, most especially when you don’t have one. Anyone upset for women who want a pregnancy they can’t have, should be even more upset for every woman forced to carry a pregnancy they don’t want. What I can’t do is far less traumatizing than what other women are being forced to do. So, do not invoke my lack of choice to support taking choice away from others. You don’t get to feign empathy for my lack of choice when you outright deny it to others. I’m not a defense for the anti-choice movement; I’m yet another reason why we need to protect reproductive rights.
Danielle Stryker is a resident of Frederick County
