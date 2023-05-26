Charles Uphaus wrote a helpful May 15 Open Forum in The Star titled “God–given rights?”
As a student of the Bible, especially the Old Testament, I agree that the language of “rights” is rarely used. The language of “obligation” or responsibility is much more common. The concept of rights was there, like inheritance rights shared with other ancient Near Eastern (ANE) cultures. Usually, however, the Israelite laws were significantly different due to their beliefs about the character of their God, Yahweh, and His Torah (law).
For example, laws regarding discipline of disobedient slaves were much more lenient in Israel. At that time there was probably not one person in the ANE who would have conceived of a world without slavery. There certainly would not have been people like either of the Christians, William Wilberforce in the English parliament tirelessly advocating for the end of slavery, or Martin Luther King Jr. leading the civil rights movement.
Uphaus wrote, “whenever we introduce God and religion into civil dialogue, the dialogue ends.” I believe this is often true, but I do not think it need be so.
First, I believe that secular humanism that informs many of our laws is a religion. Many secular humanists, especially during the Enlightenment, believed in the God of deism who created the world and then stepped back to let humankind fare on its own without His help. This view of God informed their beliefs and laws. Most present-day secular humanists place each individual as the ultimate source of authority as the reason for their beliefs, while we Christians place the triune God as the ultimate source of authority as the reason for our beliefs. Just like secular people should bring their beliefs to the table as we strive for the common good of our country, so should Christians and other religions bring their beliefs to the table.
Where I think we Christians are often wrong is insisting that secular people accept our Christian beliefs. The beliefs behind their reasons for their law–making proposals is different from ours. I think when we share our religious beliefs in a non-dogmatic way, we might enlighten our secular brothers and sisters. We have done so many times in the past, take for example William Wilberforce. Of course, compromise is needed between proposal coming from different ideologies and theologies.
Uphaus applies his proposals toward the issue of gun control. As a Christian I know the Bible places a high value on human life and it opposes selfishness. I believe those opposed to reasonable gun control laws do not place enough value on human life and are selfish. They are more concerned with owning automatic weapons than they are concerned with the frequent mass murders in our country.
The argument that we should just identify the mentally ill is false. By far, most of the mentally ill are not violent and the violent ones usually become so on impulse — so they would not be picked up on when screening for violent tendencies.
Andrew White is a resident of Winchester.
