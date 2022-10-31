AL CISSEL
Mr. Donovan Quimby’s rebuttal of my commentary on his previous letter of Oct. 19 in the Open Forum deserves a response. Mr. Quimby seems to think he is under “attack” from Democrats. If presenting the truth and the facts is an attack, then I am guilty. I fully understand the “deeper significance” of his “general will” letter, despite my lack of “necessary acumen.”
Mr. Quimby says I’m “a flutter” because many Republicans accept the “big lie” that Trump won the 2020 election. Deeply concerned would be a more accurate descriptor. Mr. Quimby claims that “Democrat obstructionists prevent an honest examination of affidavits claiming (voter) irregularities.” Does he mean judges? Because many of these affidavits have been shot down in courts all across the country. The Select Committee of seven Democrats and two Republicans on October 21 subpoenaed Donald Trump to appear before them to answer questions concerning his involvement in the Jan. 6 attack on our Capitol. An unprecedented turn of events. We all know he won’t show up.
Mr. Quimby writes I “mentioned Trump’s lies without specifically.”
Respected journalist Glenn Kessler of The Washington Post, an impartial observer who fact checks many politicians regardless of party affiliation, has documented 30,573 false or misleading claims by Trump during his four years as president. An average of about 21 claims a day.
Mr. Quimby then asks, did “Trump’s questionable lies/hyperboles harm Americans?” The information in the previous paragraph is not questionable nor is it exaggerated, it’s the facts. I would encourage Mr. Quimby to check it out.
How did Donald Trump harm Americans? Wow, where do I begin? Disparaging a former war hero and Republican senator; Verbally assaulting Gold Star parents; Trump’s phone call with Volodymyr Zelensky which led to his first impeachment; Putin’s Puppet; absconding to Mar-a-Lago with sensitive and top secret documents belonging to the National Archives; turning his back on COVID midway through the ordeal; a second impeachment for inciting a riot on Jan. 6, 2021. Trump continues to stoke violence with his rhetoric. The harm he has perpetrated on our country is incalculable, and it continues two years after his defeat to Joe Biden.
I return to Mr. Quimby’s original question ... ”So why are Democrats accusing Republicans of being a threat to our democracy?” Democracy is a very fragile thing. The peaceful transition of power after each election has been a constant tenet of its survival throughout this country’s history. For a democracy to survive, the rule of law and the truth are paramount. On Jan. 6, 2021, a violent mob assembled at our Nation’s Capital, injuring over 120 police officers valiantly defending the building and the lawmakers inside. They arrived because they believed Trump’s lies and were encouraged by Rudy Giuliani, Roger Stone, Alex Jones, the pillow guy, and others.
I am not a Marxist, a socialist, or a communist as implied by Mr. Quimby in his original letter pigeonholing Democrats. I am a concerned citizen for the future of our country. If truth continues to be eroded and the rule of law subverted, our democracy is in serious peril.
Al Cissel is a resident of Frederick County.
