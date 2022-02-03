ANDREW WHITE
Charla Hayen is spreading misinformation (probably unintentionally) that could contribute to an epidemic of COVID–19 in schools leading to even more overworked teachers, school closings, overrun hospitals and increased deaths among those most vulnerable. She recommends against using the vaccine in children.
In her Feb. 1 Open Forum, “The coronavirus vaccine and children,” Ms. Hayen recommends going to CDC.gov to see the excessive Covid vaccine side effects. I went to CDC.gov and here is what I read: “The COVID-19 vaccine for children is safe and effective. It has undergone rigorous review, and now has been authorized by FDA and recommended by the CDC for children between the ages of 5 to 11 years, after thorough testing for safety in thousands of children. COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 5 through 11 years were developed and tested in the same way as adult COVID-19 vaccines. In clinical trials, vaccine side effects were mild and similar to those seen in adults and with other vaccines recommended for children.”
I know some people are challenging the Centers for Disease Control, but why would the CDC seek to spread misinformation? In the medical community, the vast majority of us trust the CDC and have done so for decades.
Ms. Hayen cites Dr Robert Malone, a virologist, who says the vaccine “often cause[s] permanent damage in children’s critical organs.” I believe with the vast majority of physicians that, as a Washington Post article states, Dr. Malone’s “claims and suggestions have been discredited and denounced by medical professionals as not only wrong, but also dangerous.”
A former colleague of Dr. Malone, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to speak candidly without fear of recrimination, said that there is reason to be concerned about how his [Dr. Malone’s] newfound stardom could be a public health risk. “Everyone is entitled to their opinion, but there’s a risk we’re all facing when he’s not accurately representing the information.”
Ms. Hayen also cites Dr John P.A. Ioannidis, an epidemiologist at Stanford University, in saying “that children are at low risk of spreading Covid to adults and to other children.” That is ridiculous as we all know how contagious viral infections are among children and their parents during “cold” seasons. It turns out that Dr. Steven Goodman, an epidemiologist who co-directs a Stanford research institute with Dr. John Ioannidis, said he worries about the role his longtime colleague and some other scientists have played in the highly politicized dispute over the coronavirus response.
Ms. Hayen is typical of most of those with extreme unfounded ideas who go to the internet and selectively choose to believe what they already believed before going to the internet. These people do not balance the evidence from the various perspectives and they often side with the minority view because it is consistent with their already firmly held beliefs. If there are school epidemics due to failure to vaccinate school children, Ms. Hayen will be in part responsible for adding to the consequences of misinformation.
Dr. Andrew White is a resident of Winchester.
