August 18, 2021, I moved onto campus as a freshman. It was a big change for me. The first couple weeks were really rough because I've never been away from home like this and it's hard on me and my family still to this day honestly, having a sports team here really did help me because it gave me a group of friends that I can count on no matter what, it made the transition a little easier. It doesn't make it any better that when I moved into college covid was a thing everything was so different, still is.
I know that the school tried making it a smooth transition with welcome week. I was able to attend two out of the four, which made meeting new people easier. As I did meet new people, it was difficult making them actual friends who you can hang out with and go out and do things. It was difficult especially being in a sport in the season, because you never have time for them with practice and games that are sometimes four hours away. Thus, the conclusion is that there are 10 hours of a day right now. With school and homework, you are so tired by the end of the day that you don't have time for them.
Making friends was difficult. As of right now, my close friends are the girls on the team because we spend almost every waking moment with each other. As of now, being out of season, I can say that I have hung out with more people and I do socialize a little more.
There is way more time on your hands to try and break away from the anxiety it causes. If your anxiety gets so bad, you can do psychotherapy or even medications. You may benefit most from a combination of the two. It may take some trial and error to discover what treatments work best for you. Psychotherapy is a therapy to help better your anxiety. Determining a type of therapy depends on the patient’s particular illness and circumstances and his/her preference. The different types of therapy are interpersonal therapy, dialectical behavior therapy, psychodynamic therapy, psychoanalysis, and supportive therapy.
Anxiety doesn't just happen when you move into college. Everyone has had it or will have it in some way. People go through it every day, creating things that can cause anxiety such as stress, change in life, family or relationship problems, death, or loss of a loved one.
These facts that support my idea that anxiety can affect many college students in a negative way, comes from APHA and a website called Anxiety Disorders, Diagnosis and Treatment MAYO Clinic. According to The American Psychological Association anxiety is the top presenting concern among college students about 41.6%.
Cheyenne Price is a resident of Winchester.
