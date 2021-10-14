RICHARD KENNEDY
Over this year’s current term of the Board of Supervisors, they seem to be focusing on areas outside the scope of their job duties, which is to conduct the business of running the county under the guidance of the Comprehensive Plan.
This conduct is not just limited to only one or two supervisors, but at times has involved all. For example, in January, Dave Stegmaier introduced a proclamation claiming support for Dave LaRock, a state delegate, for his attendance at the Jan. 6 insurrection in Washington, D.C. The proclamation also requested that LaRock be reinstated by the Virginia House Speaker to the Transportation Committee for which LaRock was removed for his attendance on Jan. 6. In the same proclamation, Stegmaier also stated the idea of fraud in the national election on Nov. 3. This proclamation was approved unanimously by the supervisors.
Without going into great detail, the board also introduced in June the idea of becoming a “constitutional sanctuary” county, choosing to not accept state laws that the board deems are contrary to the U.S. Constitution. In another action more recently, the board also approved (6-1) a resolution to not follow the governor’s ability to impose mandates by amending relevant statutes dealing with mandating medical treatment under COVID-19.
There is also the concern of conduct unbecoming of supervisors during their board meetings, where I have witnessed a yelling match between two supervisors stemming from a decision by the board to not approve a new aquatics center. And more recently at a September board meeting, there was more fierce discussion between supervisors again showing the contention between them regarding committee work on the county radio system.
Why can’t the board focus on the business at hand through policy discussions, implementing community improvements, etc.? We need leaders that can conduct meetings in discussions using facts, extensive research, and logic that looks at all sides of an issue to arrive at a decision that is fair to all Frederick County residents.
I would like to reference Rich Sankovic’s Sept. 28 Winchester Star Open Forum, “Lead, follow, or get out of the way,” where he identified a number of areas that the Board should be considering in making improvements to the county and the families that live here. I agree with Rich that it’s time to think outside the box.
I’m very optimistic about the future of Frederick County and feel that we have been blessed with an opportunity to build a tremendous path for our children, but let’s get the right leaders in place that will build our future. I can provide that leadership with experience in education, extensive business development, strong financial experience, and community nonprofit management.
What a refreshing thought that we have a Board of Supervisors that only focused on you and Frederick County without politics or personal agendas.
