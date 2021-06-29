I found the June 26 Winchester Star AP story attempting to explain Critical Race Theory unhelpful. Maybe the reason is in a June 27 Wall Street Journal article by Christopher Rufo.
"Sixty-four percent of Americans have heard about critical race theory. Fifty-eight percent view it unfavorably, including 72% of political independents. That’s a major liability for the political left. Sensing that they are losing control of the narrative on race, left-leaning media outlets have launched a furious counterattack. Liberal pundits... have begun spinning a new mythology that presents critical race theory as a benign academic concept, casts its detractors as right-wing extremists driven by racial resentment, and portrays legislation against critical race theory as an attempt to ban teaching about the history of slavery and racism." (emphasis added).
Wow. Batting .1000, this AP author went three for three.
"Benign academic concept?" Check.
He wrote that CRT is "An obscure academic discussion point on the left," and quoted without commentary a theorist claiming it as "simply about telling a more complete story of who we are.”
More accurately, CRT is the fuel in America for $100s of millions of damage to businesses and cities and murderous attacks on police forces. It is the basis for opposing voter identity verification. It is the philosophical foundation for BLM supporters threatening bodily harm and closing down stores like Chicago's Nini's Deli owned by minorities for not posting BLM support.
"Detractors as right-wing extremists?" Check.
If that is your goal, refer to something former President Trump said. Don’t interview Voddie Baugham, a Black theology professor and author of the prescient CRT critique Fault Lines who grew up on LA’s east side with a single mom, or Black mega-athlete Herschel Walker who grew up in the Deep South. Don’t ask any of the parents of all colors who spoke out against CRT at the Loudoun County School Board. If you did, you would see The Donald is not alone.
"Legislation against CRT as an attempt to ban teaching about slavery and racism." Check.
The AP story continued, "teachers' unions, educators and social studies organizations worry the limits will whitewash American history by downplaying the role past injustices still play today. They also fear a chilling effect on classroom discussions."
If "downplaying" something important and decreasing "classroom discussion" is their concern, they should examine how they downplay the atrocities of communism and the chilling reception conservatives receive on college campuses.
That slavery was part of our past is a source of great sorrow to all thinking and caring people. And to address slavery in its wickedness, we fought the most costly of all our wars. It resulted in throwing it out. Thankfully, in the 160 years since, we have also thrown out most vestiges of racism that can be legislated against.
We are not perfect yet. But let’s not throw the baby out with the bathwater. CRT advocates intend to do just that: They believe that it is not just the bathwater that is dirty.
John Morrison is a resident of Winchester.
