RICHARD GOOD
I was in Martin’s today shopping for some groceries and waiting for the lady in front to finish her shopping when a middle-age man pushed past me about one foot away with no mask on. When I asked why he was ignoring the social distancing requirements he swore at me and said it was all BS.
I am sure everyone is tired of hearing numbers all the time, but here are some facts most people may not read or know about. As of today, over a third of all the COVID-19 cases in the world are in the USA, 25% of all the reported COVID-19 deaths are in the USA. The USA has the highest unemployment due to the coronavirus yet we account for only just over 4% of the world’s population. Why you might ask have we done such a lousy job of controlling this virus when so many other countries have managed to not only control the virus, but in some cases, keep their economies open and running? Baseball season is underway in South Korea for instance. To empty stadiums, yes, but you can watch a live ball game on TV!
The answer is TESTING and tracking. The USA has done an appalling job of testing and tracking. We are consistently 43rd in the world in testing. Yes, the numbers go up, but so do everybody else’s and we are not catching up. Let me say it again, 43rd. Tens of thousands of Americans are dead from this virus, most needlessly. Under reporting in other countries such as the UK indicate the number of deaths could be up to 40% higher. Some people still say what about flu or cancer or heart disease deaths. Here is another scary fact. Flu, which killed between 30,000 and 60,000 Americans last year, is only 1/50th as deadly as COVID-19. Can you wrap your brains around 2.5 million deaths in one year from COVID-19 without social distancing and BOTH parties wearing masks to reduce the transmission? Other countries have estimated that for every positive test, there are between 20 and 25 walking around that have or have had COVID-19. That means somewhere around 20 million Americans we may or may not have to worry about.
I am appalled at the number of people in this area not wearing masks. On a visit to Home Depot on Sunday, not one employee had on a mask. A fair amount of shoppers did, but not one employee that I saw. Both parties wearing a mask, even a paper one, almost completely eliminates the possibility of catching or transmitting the virus. PLEASE WEAR MASKS. If we want to open businesses, we need to enforce the mutual wearing of masks in order to protect our fellow Americans. Failure to follow this simple rule will lead to many more deaths than necessary. Which of you out there wants to be responsible for someone else’s death which you knowingly could have prevented?
Richard Good is a resident of Winchester.
(2) comments
Actually, the W.H.O. recommends masks only for those exhibiting symptoms. For the general population, putting on or removing a mask requires the fingers (where have they been?) up around your eyes and nose.
The good ol boys didn't want the gubmint telling them to wear seat belts. So when you crashed big time, you died. Now, other people are affected by your choices, so think of other people, there's a thought
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.