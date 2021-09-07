A law restricting abortion is now in effect in Texas. An abortion cannot be performed in Texas if the heartbeat of the fetus is detectible. Many are outraged. I am not. Just imagine what an abortion does to a beating heart. Medicines or surgical instruments can effectively silence a beating heart in ways that are a torture to the fetus, even if the torture is brief. Why should we wait until the fetus’s heart is beating to restrict abortion? We know that from the moment of conception, when the sperm of a man unites with the ovum of a woman, a new human life has begun. Like an acorn that can grow into a magnificent oak tree, a fertilized ovum can grow into the most wonderful life form on earth.
The Bible, an antiquated book for many, but a source of life-giving wisdom for many others, teaches that every human being is made in the image of God. The trinitarian God said in the first book in the Bible, “Let us make man in our image, after our likeness (Genesis 1: 26).” To be made in the image of God means that human beings, at all stages of development, are the visible representatives of the invisible God — in the language of the ancient Near East, human beings are vassal kings and queens of the great suzerain king. And human beings are not only the visible representatives of God, they are to be like God — as they grow, they should model their lives after God in goodness, kindness, love, righteousness, etc.
God is so protective of His image, i.e., humankind, that there are grave consequences for those who murder His image. Genesis 9:6 reads, “Whoever sheds the blood of man, by man shall his blood be shed, for God made man in his image.” And the Bible says, “he who touches you touches the apple of His eye (Zechariah 2:8).” The eye is the most sensitive organ in the body to touch. We should be wary when we abort the apple of God’s eye.
I simply do not understand how people are willing to sacrifice their own offspring in the name of reproductive rights, apart from desperation. Our forefathers wouldn’t have understood it either. The Declaration of Independence espouses “Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness” for all. Pro-choice advocates only support liberty for fully developed human beings, not the fetus. They are in pursuit of sexual happiness at the expense of their offspring. Extremely rarely there is a life and death drama between the fetus and the gravid woman. If we as medical people don’t intervene to save the life of the woman, we will lose two people made in the image of God. Pregnancy from rape or incest is a thorny issue, but I am willing to yield to pro-choice demands when this infrequent situation occurs. The woman has played absolutely no intentional role in the generation of this human life. May God forgive us when we err.
Dr. Andrew White is a resident of Winchester.
I am genuinely concerned that Dr White uses a religious text as a pretext to prevent medical services from anyone. Does he use Genesis 9:4, Leviticus 17:10, or Acts 15:29 to deny blood transfusions from patients? Maybe he wasted his education in medical school when he could have become a minister, using prayer instead of medicine to heal.
Listen, "doctor", Texas' new abortion law is an abomination. Most women do not know they are gravid by 6 weeks. It also permits community reporting of not only those who perform abortions, but the women who seek them and the people who aid and abet them in doing so.
So, before you start foaming at the mouth about abortion and religion, remember a few things. First, the United States is not a religious country; religious texts do not dictate legislation. Second, abolishing abortions only abolishes /safe/ abortion; if people need them, they'll get them. Third, if you are one of those people who insists that every woman carry to term, then please, camp out at your local abortion provider. Not to be a protester, but to volunteer to care for an expectant mother and to adopt her child. By doing so, you are now the responsible party. Put your money where your mouth is.
