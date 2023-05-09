John Gavitt is my hero. See his April 26 letter to the editor, "Canceling NRA life membership."
I cannot imagine the courage of a lifetime member of the National Rifle Association canceling his membership in a Winchester Star letter. John, I want to support you and I believe there are many others in support of your decision to challenge much of the less than fully accurate information coming from the NRA regarding gun reform. I want you to be able to use your guns safely with a limited threat of innocent violence.
But like you, I have been horrified by the use of guns in our country in the destruction of innocent human life. Background checks will miss way too many. I truly believe your children and grandchildren will look back on your public testimony as a major step forward in the safety of those most innocent lives. I believe I understand the risk you are taking, and I am praying for you.
Sadly, we are not the same country that we were when the Second Amendment was enacted. We are much more internally violent. Automatic weapons are definitely a part of the equation. Many of us have felt helpless to respond to gun control issues that NRA insiders seem to be unwilling to fix. Many NRA members almost have a religious zeal for their position, which is found nowhere in the Bible. Unlimited gun freedom, not life preservation, is the major gun control position coming from the NRA.
I do not understand at all the April 26 letter to the editor by Robert Engle that stated, “Gun crimes … there is no such thing.” It is clear that the author amazingly believes guns have nothing to do with our current gun violence. He says “a gun is an inanimate object” — which is true but has nothing to do with the argument for gun control. The author believes guns have nothing to do with mass shootings — how absurd.
I am a family doctor, and if I gave a lethal dose of morphine to one of my patients, my defense would not include that morphine was not the cause of death. My injection of morphine definitely caused the death. I would be immoral, not the syringe. Gun crimes are a frightening part of our new world. That guns are used in self-defense is clearly true. But no one has found that it results in less innocent violent death.
I do agree with Engle that we should “lock up the criminal element and get the mentally unstable into institutions.” That is true, but it will require billions of dollars to do so. Quick placement of the violently mentally ill into state institutions is costly. President Ronald Regan, who I admire, made a terrible mistake when he emptied out the state mental institutions, including the violent mentally ill. We now must pay for the results of our prior sins.
