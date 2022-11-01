BRENDA JENKINS
Respect, honor, and citizenship are qualities that shape a community. Although I submitted my application in 2019 for the Winchester Citizens Police Academy, the onset of COVID placed this training as well many events on hold.
This fall, the academy training was reopened, and I was able to attend. Captain Frank Myrtle coordinated the 10-week training experience. Our class was the 23rd Citizens Police Academy offered to those interested in gaining a better understanding of the job of law enforcement in our area. For 10 weeks, each Thursday evening for three hours, Captain Myrtle, introduced the police officers from various divisions who then shared information and demonstrations about their particular roles and tasks within the Winchester Police Department. Each officer presented an extensive and fascinating presentation, many taking this time to share, even after a long day at work.
A huge “thank you” to the many police officers of the Winchester Police Department who encouraged us during our training. Throughout this training, I became increasingly aware of the high standards, outstanding character, and integrity of the Winchester Police Department. They are constantly training, honing their skills, and seeking to always improve the quality of law enforcement they deliver to our community.
At our graduation ceremony, newly appointed Chief Amanda Behan, addressed our graduating class. Chief Behan gave encouraging words to our class as she shared about the police department. I was humbled and greatly impressed that both Chief Behan and Captain Myrtle took the time to present each of us our Citizen Police Academy graduation certificate. In taking the time to do so, I believe Chief Behan and Captain Myrtle exemplified the pride, respect, honor, and support of citizen involvement in assisting policing in our community.
A hearty thank you as well to the Volunteers in Policing (VIP) organization for their support of our class during the 10-week training as well as providing the graduation meal. Our VIPs offer support to our law enforcement and assist with educational activities, as well as assisting the police with parking, traffic, and other support roles during community events such as Apple Blossom.
We are truly blessed to live in this community, thank you Winchester Police Department.
Brenda Jenkins is a resident of Boyce.
