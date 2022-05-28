I want to commend all the staff and volunteers who worked many long hours to organize the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival. I believe everyone who attended festivities really enjoyed it. Both parades were fantastic.
People were complaining about restroom facilities for parade-goers. The facilities are becoming fewer each year at the parades. There used to be facilities every few blocks but this year people had to go to either Handley Library, Handley High School, Cameron/Cork streets or Clifford Street. if you were elderly, had health problems, urinary issues or small children, there is no way you would make it to the facilities. Why aren't there facilities behind the Episcopal church any longer? Those could be accessed by parade goers from Braddock Street and Washington Street. There used to be facilities every three to four blocks.
The other major complaint I heard was the price of food at the parades. Of course, lots of people bring their own food or try to support local churches or clubs who have food booths and these booths keep their prices reasonable. On Piccadilly Street, at the midway, the prices were ridiculous. Some prices I saw: $15 for a bloomin onion, $10-15 for a sausage, $10 for corn dogs, $12 for a small bucket of fries, $16 for lemonade, $6 for nachos. Several of the commercial food vendors did not have their prices displayed. The Apple Blossom Festival should somehow put a cap on what these vendors can charge. The health department should also do surprise visits to the commercial vendors throughout the weekend. One vendor had raw chicken in a tub, sitting on the ground in the sun. Food poisoning is miserable and another reason for the more restroom facilities.
Overall, I feel the festival was a great success. Keep up the great work.
Sarah Whitacre is a resident of Gore.
