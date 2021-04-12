THOMAS OWENS
911 is the gateway for access to emergency services. At all hours of the day or night a citizen or visitor to Winchester, Frederick or Clarke County will call 911 to get help from Fire-Rescue, Sheriff’s Office, City or Town Police or Animal Control services.
A response to an emergency or non-emergency incident does not begin until one of the cool headed and highly professional 911 call takers obtain all of the essential information from the caller to determine the response resources that are needed to handle the type of incident being reported. This is often a difficult task when the caller is frantic and many times screaming in fear or near panic.
In the face of these high stress incidents, our emergency communication professionals maintain a laser like focus and work to calm and reassure a frantic caller so critical information can be obtained. They work through this information as quickly as they can because they know there is an active emergency in progress. As soon as they have obtained basic information, the call is passed to the appropriate fire–rescue or police dispatcher who will immediately alert the appropriate units to respond to the incident.
In many cases, the call taker will remain on the phone with the caller after units have been dispatched. They often provide the caller with vital instructions for actions they should take prior to the arrival of responding units. This could be instructions to evacuate a building, control serious bleeding, initiate CPR or shelter from an intruder. The information they provide can make a critical difference during those vital first minutes. 911 Call Takers and Dispatchers SAVE LIVES!
Those who perform 911 dispatch duties are the critical link to the emergency response units. Using a sophisticated Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) computer and multi-channel radio system, our dispatchers manage the response of multiple fire rescue and law enforcement units simultaneously. 911 dispatchers provide critical information to responding units needed to support the emergency response.
You do not see these UNSUNG HEROES of our emergency services, but they are there, 24/7 keeping you and your family safe and providing critical support to emergency service responders. The citizens of our collective communities are safer because of the highly professional service they provide. and our emergency responders could not do their work without them.
This is National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week, but we should all be thankful for the professional work they do every week. I commend their dedicated service to our communities and the ever-present support they provide to all of the emergency response agencies in Frederick and Clarke Counties and the City of Winchester.
To our Professional 911 Call Takers and Dispatchers — Thank You for All You Do Every day.
(1) comment
[thumbup]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.