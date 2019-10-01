“The greatest enemy of knowledge is not ignorance; it is the illusion of knowledge.”
— Daniel J. Boorstin
Whilst that quote pertains to intellectual prosperity, it doubles as sound financial advice for struggling taxpayers who — due to sheer necessity — budget every cent by weighing wants versus needs.
Some households’ wage-earners work multiple jobs, set thermostats to 60 during winter, eat beans and hot dogs to afford repairs for their aging clunkers, and generally do without.
And now to why these besieged families might find Boorstin’s quote fiscally relevant: Certain supposedly well-educated individuals who emit “the illusion of knowledge” promote higher taxes by casting aspersions on persons who don’t.
This tax-and-spend war of attrition holds one Shawn Graber in its crosshairs, because — since 2012 — he’s regularly addressed our Frederick County Board of Supervisors while offering viable alternatives to hundreds of millions of dollars in taxes.
Shawn’s seven-year vigil evolved into his present-day candidacy for the Back Creek District seat on our county board; hence, the aforesaid persons appearing to project “the illusion of knowledge” deem him a dire threat.
For instance, Shawn has repeatedly stated that our School Board spends too much, and was accused in a July 2 Open Forum by School Board Chairman Dr. John Lamanna of “ranting,” “twisting information,” and “disregarding facts.”
But county records show that our School Board’s 2019 budget for Frederick County Public Schools (FCPS) is $7.7 million more than 2018’s and totals $208.44 million, which includes $15 million for payments on FCPS’s outstanding debts.
And, FCPS’s 2020 budget increases $10 million more than this year’s to $218.44 million, and includes $16.7 million for payments on FCPS’s outstanding debts.
Of the $343.5 million budgeted to run Frederick County in its entirety for 2019-2020, $217.9 million (63 percent) is allocated for school-related spending — a $26 million increase above 2017-2018’s actual school expenditures.
Information obtained from FCPS’s Finance Office revealed an outstanding debt balance of $124 million, and page 56 of the county’s most recent Comprehensive Annual Financial Report shows $142.2 million in “long-term (debt) obligations” for the county itself.
Soooo, that puts little ol’ Frederick County’s total debt at $266.2 million, but when one adds the $43 million pre-approved for school construction within the year, we’ll be $309 million in debt.
Paying off $309 million within 20 years with bonds carrying the low-end of 4 percent interest would add approximately $109 million in interest for a total of $418 million, and that’s if we don’t accrue more debt, which we will.
Oh, and Dr. Lamanna — chairman of our School Board — is running for the chairman-at-large seat on the Board of Supervisors where he can vote “Yea” for every cent requested by his School Board compatriots.
Summarily, this is why Shawn Graber deserves a place on our county board to advocate for reduced spending and debt reduction, and why Dr. Lamanna — aided by his “illusion of knowledge” — would force-feed beans and hot dogs to all.
