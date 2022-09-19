I read the two Open Forums from September 9 touting conservative Republican values and trashing Democrats and President Biden
So here are some facts about Republicans.
Income Tax was first introduced by Lincoln, the first Republican President.
In 1909 President Taft, Republican, proposed the 16th Amendment, overwhelmingly supported by Republicans, introducing a permanent Income Tax.
In 1929 the Great Depression started during the presidency of Hoover, Republican. By 1933 when FDR took office, unemployment was 25% and shantytowns full of homeless Americans were called Hoovervilles.
Eisenhower was the last Republican to balance the budget. Clinton, a Democrat, balanced it multiple times.
Republican Richard Nixon's "I am not a crook" speech was followed less than a year later by his resignation. He also sold out Taiwan, a democracy, for a photo op with Communist Chinese Premier Zhou Enlai.
Ford, Republican, pardoned Nixon
Reagan, Republican, taxed Social Security, presided over mortgage interest rates around 20%, more than doubled the deficit, and sold arms to the Iranians.
Bush Sr., Republican, at the recommendation of Barr, Republican, pardoned the criminal Republicans involved in selling arms to the Iranians.
Bush Jr., Republican, presides over the economic meltdown called the "great recession." He handed Obama an annual deficit of $1.4 trillion, reduced to $439 billion by 2015.
Trump, Republican, ran up the debt by $7.8 trillion. The annual deficit under Trump was the third largest increase relative to economic size in American history. Trump set up the failure of the Afghan government by capitulating to the Taliban and agreeing to release 5,000 Taliban fighters and terrorists in 2020.
I could dig up more, but the point is that the illusion that Republicans are somehow more fiscally conservative or law abiding than Democrats is obviously a fallacy.
The United States, sadly, is not that free, Democratic, or law abiding.
We are a flawed Democracy, 26th on the world rankings.
We are 129th on the Global peace index.
We are only 15th on the freedom index.
The January 6 mob shows how certain people are willing to try and subvert our democracy. In most law-abiding countries, they call that treason.
We can do better, but vitriol-filled diatribes serve nobody's interest. If you are a Democrat, Republican or Libertarian, please provide cogent arguments with some factual basis. Illegal immigrants? Yes, that is a problem that needs to be dealt with by more than just turning people away at the border. Inflation, deficits, institutional racism, women's rights, are all subjects worthy of logical discourse and solutions where all parties compromise and have some skin in the game.
Extremist legislators are emboldened by gerrymandering, leading to more confrontation, more outrageous behavior and less solutions for Americans. The 10 most Gerrymandered states are as follows: Utah, Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas, Kentucky, West Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Maryland. Notice that nine out of the 10 have Republican-controlled legislatures? All this does is disenfranchise voters, leading to less freedom, democracy and the peace we all crave.
Richard Good is a resident of Frederick County.
(6) comments
Thank you so much, Mr. Good!
Thank you Mr. Good for reminding us we all have a stake in this country and it is upon all of us to work on it, not snipe from the sidelines
Stop voting for career politicians who are dems and repubs.
Are you proposing a 3rd option?
Great job, sir!
Thank you, Mr. Good, for setting out the facts so clearly. Another fact worth noting is that President Biden has already been reducing the huge Trump deficit. In full, this year’s deficit will decline by $1.7 trillion, representing the single largest decline in the federal deficit in American history, according to the Office of Management and Budget. As the facts show, electing Democrats is good for America's bottom line. This Fall, we have a chance to vote for economic stability by voting for Democrats.
