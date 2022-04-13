The following is the text of a letter sent today to Gainsboro Supervisor J. Douglas McCarthy.
I fully support the decision of the Frederick County Board of Supervisors to “short sheet” the county school system's budget. The School Board and especially the superintendent have been avoiding accountability for how they spend massive amounts of taxpayer money. That accountability must begin with adequate disclosure of the funds received and spent, on what.
In my opinion, the school administration has been following a strategy dealing with the county Board of Supervisors best described in terms originated by the boxer Muhammad Ali. Words such as “the Ali shuffle,” “bob and weave,” or particularly “rope a dope” are applicable. The School Administration has simply disrespected the governance role of the supervisors.
Again, in my opinion, before reduced funds are restored, the Board of Supervisors should retain qualified consultants to complete an independent and comprehensive management audit of the school system. This should be performed by consultants who know and understand education but are not educators; who are retained by and report to the county board, not the school system; and whose report will be made fully public. It should address not just the financial side of school operations, but the curriculum and teaching as well. Are the citizens of Frederick County getting a good return on their investment from the school system? Are rigorous standards of educational excellence being uniformly implemented? Is the school system being honest in claiming it is not surreptitiously advancing extremist dogmas and politically motivated programs such as critical race theory, the 1619 Project, etc.? There is much to be learned here. We need a “report card” on the schools
This is probably the only way that the climate of mistrust over misinformation can be cleared away, and perhaps a “fresh start” embraced by all concerned.
Lou Knapp is a resident of Winchester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.