JAMES WRIGHT
When someone wants to criticize the behavior of another, the critic might suggest that his subject is “better than that.”
The comment implies that the subject’s values or standards don’t measure up to America’s standards.
In the past, the “put down” was clear and effective. Does the reference to clearly understood values in today’s arena still carry a strong reprimand? Have we switched to the question: Better than what?
When a politician or a television commentator makes baseless assertions, do we apply the question? Do we act on unsupported opinions or insist on the truth? When the results of an election are decided by one man, do we disregard the certified results of a democratic vote for the selfish desires of a proven loser?
When there is clear evidence that our justice system works unfairly for segments of our society, do we demand the scales of justice are rightly balanced?
Do we allow trained and dedicated educators to perform their challenging task of preparing our youth to live meaningful and satisfying lives, or do we make teachers’ jobs more difficult and less rewarding?
We can and we must renew our faith in the dream that our forefathers created and embodied in our constitution. First and foremost: All men are created equal.
That statement must stand in all matters American. Cynical attempts to change that truth have nearly ended our way of life and still threatens today.
We must also dedicate ourselves to the search for truth wherever it leads.
The partisan thirst for power and wealth cleverly creates fictitious narratives to gain or maintain power while selling their snake oil to the willing and unsuspecting.
Our country is in grave danger, but like Pogo in the comics, “the enemy is us.”
We common Americans must resist slick politicians, big money in politics, white supremacy, misinformation and lies while dedicating ourselves to being “better than that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.