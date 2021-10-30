As a recently retired gastroenterologist, I saw the effects of climate change on my patients. Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico in 2017. This storm destroyed manufacturing for many medical fluids. This delayed my Crohn’s disease patients receiving their medications in a timely manner. Climate change made Hurricane Maria’s record 41 inches rainfall 4.85 times more likely.
Climate change adversely affected the health of my patients. These climate changes have continued since that 2017 hurricane. July 2021 was the warmest month recorded. The seven warmest years have all occurred since 2014.
The recent extreme climate events — droughts, floods, fires — have dramatic effects on our health. These dramatic effects, combined with the direct health effects of climate change; including increased pre-term labor, increased allergies and asthma and heat stroke, and others have led more than 200 of the world’s best medical journals to declare climate change the “greatest threat” to global public health currently.
As a physician, I am compelled to speak out about our climate crisis. Unaddressed, this crisis will be far more catastrophic and enduring than the current COVID-19 pandemic. That is why, I, along with millions of other health professionals worldwide, have signed an open letter calling on our leaders to be loyal to their commitments, and to protect their citizens and future generations from our climate crisis.
Our government needs to act now. We are currently experiencing the consequences of 2°F of global warming. Every tenth of a degree in excess of this temperature worsens the toll on our health.
Next month, the leaders of every country and their representatives will address climate change at the 26th UN climate change conference. This conference is our last chance to deliver new national climate commitments to reduce temperature rise.
When the 194 countries signed the Paris Agreement in 2015, their governments committed to take the necessary actions to hold global temperature rises well below 3.6°F, aiming for 2.7°F, by 2050. This 2.7°F target is necessary to avert catastrophic health impacts and millions of climate change related deaths, according to the best scientific assessments.
Cleaner air and water, healthier and more secure food supplies, a resilient health sector, and greener transportation and communities will benefit us now. The health cost savings from climate action are substantial. The costs of inaction could be 18% of global GDP by 2050, according to the global insurance company SwissRe. If our government does not lead this transition, we risk ceding the next energy revolution to the Chinese, just as the UK ceded energy growth to America a century ago.
Wherever health workers deliver care, in their clinics and communities, they are already responding to the health harms caused by climate change. As temperatures rise, climate change will lead to successive, spiraling health crises unless we act. Our leaders must address this impending health catastrophe. Our leaders must respect our health and prosperity, and make these central to their climate change mitigation and adaptation responses.
Nick Snow is a resident of Boyce.
