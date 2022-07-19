As pediatricians, we know the toll that the COVID-19 pandemic has taken on all kids. Over 200,000 U.S. children have lost a parent or caregiver to the disease. Globally, that number swells to 5.2 million. Children’s mental health, their education, and their daily lives have been impacted in countless ways. Here in Virginia, in February 2022, we had the highest number of children infected with COVID-19 since the virus was identified. We are entering another peak right now. How can we protect even the youngest children from the impacts of this disease, and how can we let our kids just be kids again? One simple answer: vaccination.
The topic is a difficult one as many do not agree. The scientific reality is that the vaccine works and is safe. We are dealing with a new virus that mutates again and again. Unlike Chicken pox or measles, infection does not provide lasting immunity. And we have seen COVID-19 cause serious illness even in previously healthy kids. The first two children with COVID in our hospital were on breathing machines because their lungs were inflamed, and needed continuous dialysis because their kidneys failed. We and others have seen increases in children with COVID-19 developing diabetes and triggering autoimmune disease flares.
COVID has also created new diseases in children. One memorable patient was in our pediatric intensive care unit (PICU) because of heart failure from multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C). MIS-C is a rare consequence of COVID-19 which occurs about one month after infection, even if initial symptoms are mild. Prior to coming to the hospital, the patient was a healthy young child, so his parents knew something was wrong when he became lethargic and unable to get out of bed. Fortunately, with proper treatment, his heart function improved and he went home smiling. Unfortunately, not all are so lucky. We have seen the toll on families who did not expect for this to happen to their healthy child. The guilt and anxiety these parents face is overwhelming. No parent should have to go through this trauma and sometimes loss.
We also think about the vulnerable among us. We care for infants, children, and teenagers whose immune systems are aggressively suppressed due to cancer treatment or after an organ transplant. Because of their immunocompromised state, they are at high risk for serious complications and death from infections, including from COVID-19. While we may have a mild course, others are at a much higher risk of complications so what we do helps to protect them in addition to ourselves.
Vaccines inherently have risks and benefits. Pediatricians train and acquire knowledge and experience so that we can help families sort through all the studies and data to help you make an informed decision for your child. Based on current data, and rigorous ongoing monitoring, the COVID-19 vaccines currently approved for children are safe with the benefits far outweighing the risks. The technology used to develop these vaccines has been studied for over 20 years, and the mRNA vaccines approved for children do not contain a live virus and thus it is impossible to get COVID-19 from the vaccine. There are side effects of the vaccine, which include mild fever and a general feeling of fatigue which might last a day or two. Serious reactions such as heart inflammation are extremely rare (one case per 10,000 doses in the highest risk group of children) and improve over time. We can understand that heart inflammation sounds just as worrisome as COVID-19, however infection with the virus causes a higher incidence of heart inflammation (and more severe symptoms) than the vaccine itself. The COVID-19 vaccine has now already been administered to over 581 million individuals with low risks of serious side effects.
Vaccines are effective. COVID-19 vaccination is associated with a substantial decrease of MIS-C in older children and had the patient mentioned above been vaccinated, he and his family may not have had to have that experience. Simply put, vaccines reduce hospitalizations from COVID and death in children as well as adults. We finally have the promise of a safe and effective vaccine for even the youngest children under the age of five.
We are hopeful. Pediatricians usually are - that’s why we have chosen to care for children and prevent them from developing lifelong complications of illness. We work with kids and their parents because we believe we can prevent disease and make their lives better. Misinformation, in the age of technology, can often lead to the propagation of incorrect facts. We encourage you to take a pause and talk to your pediatrician about hesitations and evaluate the sources of what you read.
Nelson Mandela said: “There can be no keener revelation of a society's soul than the way in which it treats its children.” In the age of COVID-19, how do we protect our children? How do we protect even one child from ending up in the ICU with a traumatizing hospital stay for both the child and their parents? How do we protect our children who are immunocompromised or have chronic conditions? Vaccination is one step. We hope we can empower you today to ask questions, take a pause, start discussions with your primary care provider, protect your community, and do what we know you already do well: protect your child.
To find a vaccination opportunity near you for your child or yourself, visit the Vaccinate Virginia website at Vaccinate.Virginia.gov or call the Vaccinate Virginia call center at (877) VAX-IN-VA or (877) 829-4682, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Michael Martin is a pediatrician with Einstein Pediatrics in Vienna. Dr. Mary Meyer works at Inova Fairfax Hospital, Dr. Clara Thomson of Fairfax and Dr. Patricia Seo-Mayer of Inova Fairfax Hospital contributed.
