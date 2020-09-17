Times may change. Men don't. Consider the Bard, the Donald and John McCain.
Scene — A crowd gathers as an orator speaks of John McCain.
Orator — Friends, patriots, countryman, lend me your ears. I come to remember John McCain not to martyr him. The faults men have live after them. The good is oft interred with their bones. So let it be with John. The noble Donald hath told you John is bereft of heroism. If that be so, it is a grievous fault, and grievously hath John answered for it, for he hath been exposed a fraud by Donald — and Donald is an honorable man. Come I speak in John's memory, he was his country's friend, faithful and brave in defense of it yet Donald hath put forth John is no hero — and Donald is an honorable man. Doing battle, John flew dangerous missions, exposing himself to lethal missiles. Does that befit the unheroic? When captured and later offered freedom, John deferred to those captured ere his own confinement. Yet Donald avers John was not heroic — and Donald is an honorable man. I speak not to disprove what Donald spoke, but here I am to speak what I do know. You all did love John once, not without cause. What cause withholds you then to now speak in defense of him? Oh judgement, you have fled to brutish beasts, and men have lost their reason. Bear with me. My heart is in the grave with John, and I must pause till it come back to me.
First citizen — Methinks there is much reason to his sayings.
Second citizen — If thou think rightly of the matter, John has had great wrong.
Third citizen — Mark'd ye his words? John would not take his freedom.
First citizen — Now mark John's friend. He begins again to speak.
Orator — But yesterday the courage of John might have stood against the world. Now lies he in the grave. And none so poor to do him reverence. If I were disposed to stir your hearts to mutiny and rage, I should do Donald wrong — and Donald is an honorable man.
First citizen — Pray thee, we'll hear the truth. Speak it.
Orator — If you have tears, prepare to shed them now. Did Donald not hesitate before lowering to half-staff the banner under which John did much service? And conspicuous, too, was the empty pew left wanting at John's funeral. And behold this image I hold before you. The ship you espy is the USS John S. McCain. Note the mischievous tarp that has blotted out its name as Donald has blotted out John's worth. Still, in death, the disparagement dost continue. Kind souls, weep when you consider such ingratitude.
First citizen — Oh piteous spectacle! Donald hath born false witness.
Second citizen — Most noble hero. We must revenge John's defilement.
Third citizen — The shame be on Donald.
First citizen — Nay, the stain has befallen us all.
All — Away, we must restore justice with our vote — To the polls!
Exit citizens.
Orator (aside) — Now let it work. Mischief, thou art afoot. Take thou what course thou wilt.
(With apologies to William Shakespeare)
Donald Sears is a Frederick County resident.
(2) comments
Pretty much the only thing accurate here is the "With apologies to William Shakespeare." An apology is certainly in order.
Glad Mr. Sears has read the Bard. But memory and research is not his forte. McCain was a self-serving egotist. As a prisoner of war, he sucked up to his captors as reported by his fellow prisoners. They didn't trust him for fear of betrayal. As a Republican, he repeated prided himself in sucking up to the liberal press by being a "Maverick" and voting against republican principles. The Dimocrats loved the chaos he made. They helped him win his primary, but of course, abandoned him in the election. He was so noble that he refused to engage Obama on the issues and had his staff reign in Sarah Palin, least she help him win the election. McCain was a fake in all that he pretended to be: from prisoner of war to "republican."
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.