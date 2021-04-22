I want to tell the people of Winchester and the surrounding area how impressed I was with their visible action of respect and honor. Saturday, I participated in the funeral service for a young woman who lived in Winchester.
I travel a lot, and in my 73 years, I have attended a lot of funerals. But none have impressed me as much as the Winchester community did. As the 100-plus cars moved from the Enders & Shirley Funeral Home chapel in Berryville to Shenandoah Memorial Park Cemetery, vehicles in the opposite lane pulled over. They stopped until we'd passed. This happened repeatedly on that long drive. Very few cars didn't pull over. In one instance, a gentleman cutting his lawn stopped, got off his tractor, and stood in silence as we passed, his hat in hand.
I have never in all my life seen so many individuals react in a most honorable way for people they didn't even know, that is, pausing with reverence and respect for the deceased and the mourners who were suffering in spirit and loss.
I have to tell all that read this that I feel the Berryville/Winchester area is exceptional, and the residents the most charitable individuals I have ever experienced. Clarke County must be a place where people care about others, and the sense of community has taken place in the area's values.
I felt moved and admired these beautiful people we passed by today. In our current lives, where everyone is in a hurry and has little empathy for others, it is heartwarming to see such humanity. I want to thank every one of them for their generosity and kindness of spirit.
Cheryl Sella is a resident of Ashburn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.