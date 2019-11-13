This is going to get Trump impeached?
B.J. EVANS
With the secret impeachment proceedings by Democrats, one has to laugh at their newsletter called The Washington Post. The WAPO says, “Democracy dies in darkness.” What a joke!
Democrats also believe that American foreign policy should be run in the darkness of the intelligence community. These Democrats tell us that endless foreign wars are necessary, and that President Trump crossed the line in the Middle East, not once, but twice, and therefore, he must be removed from office.
The first time Trump crossed the intelligence community, military, and Washington establishment, was when he decided against total war with Iran. Remember when Iran shot down a U.S. drone? The Democrats and Never-Trumpers demanded a “crushing response”, knowing that it would lead to a major war. Trump didn’t bite. Now Trump pulls 28 advisers out of a safe zone in Syria, and you would think America just unconditionally surrendered to Turkey.
Not that long ago, Trump gave Vladimir Putin a few hours notice that he was going to bomb a Syrian airbase. Putin immediately withdrew his pilots and advisers, and the Syrian base was pummeled. The Turkish president informed Trump that his forces would be advancing into the border zone, and this was just days after Turkish forces had bombarded an American position that was held by our Special Forces. The Turkish Army intent and determination was clear, yet Democrats, retired generals, and Mitt Pierre Delecto Romney went apoplectic that Trump did not sacrifice the lives of 28 to 50 American men and women, then go to war with a NATO ally.
All the nonsense about betraying the Kurds is unbelievably hypocritical, considering the same people urging war now stood by and allowed Saddam Hussein to gas 5,000 Kurds to death in one engagement. Speaking of our great and vaunted allies that fight so hard, give a little thought to the United States military’s track record of training allies.
How about South Korea? That American-trained army disintegrated in hours after invasion from the North. South Vietnam? “I have an M-16 rifle for sale, never used, only dropped once.” And that was after 15 years of training. How’s that Afghan Army coming along? The intelligence community and our generals say, “C’mon! It’s only been 19 years. We just need another century!”
How can this be? How can the American military and CIA fail so utterly, so miserably, so totally, when the enemy forces are training themselves? Who is training ISIS? Who is training the Taliban? These amateur groups recruit losers from all over the world, including places like Minneapolis, send them to dingy camps in remote deserts, dress them in running shoes and jogging pants, then send them against American trained armies.
The results are stunning. We are losing, and losing big. The Taliban controls most of Afghanistan now. Oh, you say our ally Pakistan is sheltering and training the Taliban, the same ally that gave Bin laden safe haven? Wonderful. What are allies for, right? As of last year, we have suffered 6,951 military deaths in Iraq and Afghanistan, plus another 7,820 “contractor deaths.” Dems, Never-Trumpers, the CIA, and pundits say, “C’mon! That’s only 14,000 Americans killed. We can double that number in another 10 years!”
B.J. Evans is a resident of Winchester.
(2) comments
Well, it was kinda the Bush administration that got us bogged down in both Iraq and Afghanistan. I supported it at the time but see it as a huge mistake now. Obama got us involved in Syria. I supported that initially, but now see it as a mistake. Both administrations used and increased the role of the military and the intelligence agencies at the expense of the State Dept. (Ronan Farrow wrote a good book on the subject of the militarization of American diplomacy). That some of those elements might "go rogue" as we may see in the Horowitz and Durham reports might be expected given the power they've been imparted by folks from both parties in recent decades and the secrecy with which they are allowed to operate. I think it time to reign that all in, though, with the political divide as it is, I don't think it will get done. As for the Taliban and ISIS, committed fanatics will endure a great deal for their causes, especially if death is no threat but a promise of great reward. Humans learn quickly, and, unfortunately, that goes for making war as for anything else. The Taliban and their ilk learned what worked and what didn't over the years. The corruption that has ruled in that part of the world for so long militates against any government being effective enough to control that,
This is bizarre, even for BJ
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.