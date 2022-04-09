JOHN LAMANNA
I attended the Board of Supervisors’ budget work session this past Wednesday and, unfortunately, I witnessed a general disregard for the quality education we enjoy in Frederick County. This disregard demonstrated by four supervisors toward the Frederick County School Board, administrators and all school employees was astonishing. During my 18 years of service on the School Board, such behavior and attitude was not only absent, but it was also unimaginable. I realize that the cooperation between the School Board and Board of Supervisors was driven by three principles:
• Accept that both Boards are committed to what is best for Frederick County
• Never embarrass each other’s members in public
• No surprises – meetings were for work and collaboration not for “I gotcha” moments
These principles worked as we struggled through the recession and when there was prosperity.
There has been much rhetoric regarding budget and spending over the past 10 years. Each of those fiscal year budgets was developed, proposed, amended and approved by a School Board and Board of Supervisors. Both Boards were certainly no less competent than the Boards today.
The false narrative of the school system not being transparent continues to baffle me. Expenditures of the School Board are reported categorically to the Finance Committee quarterly. All expenditures can be reviewed and tracked every three months. The detail is as specific as indicating the amount of a teacher’s reimbursement.
This leads me back to the Finance Committee. A 4-3 vote resulted in a $22 million cut to the school budget. I am not sure if such a decision is based on ignorance or maliciousness. Either way, FCPS will be devastated, and our children will be put at risk. At a minimum, a $22 million cut will result in:
• No salary increases – a 1% raise cost the school division $1.4 million for 2,400 staff
• Loss of 300 teachers – 80% of operating cost is personnel
• Loss of $3 million in state matching funds for teachers’ salaries
• Sports, band and extracurricular activities
One supervisor stated, and I quote, “I don’t know what I don’t know.” That is indeed correct. I suggest you review the quarterly expenditure report and the detailed budget proposal. Then ask pertinent questions to school board members and the superintendent. So then, you will know what you do not know now, and you can put a stop this political theater.
The moment should not pass without recognition of Chair DeHaven and Supervisors Slaughter and Wells. Your service to the county is marked with not only years, but integrity, honesty and genuine concern for our county.
The cost of the Pre-K program was also mentioned during the meeting, and this seemed to spur the discussion on this drastic cut to the school budget. The value of this program is profoundly expressed by the parents of those children receiving Pre-K services. The statement was that the program costs $6.1 million. In reality, the actual cost is $613,152, with the state paying $359,246 and local taxpayers are paying $253,906. This untrue statement was bad enough, but to have it believed by others is disheartening and a symptom of the problem.
These false assumptions regarding the integrity of the School Board and the School System must end. Only then will the true needs of our young citizens and dedicated school staff be recognized and addressed.
John Lamanna is a resident of Frederick County.
