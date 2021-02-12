I'm writing in response to Edward Touchstone's letter published in the February 10th edition of The Star. Unlike Mr. Touchstone, I was glad to see the state assembly has wisely decided to ban the death penalty in Virginia.
I am opposed to the death penalty for one simple reason... the potential for the state to execute an innocent person.
The Innocence Project is a nonprofit legal organization that is committed to exonerating individuals who it claims have been wrongly convicted. The group cites various studies estimating that in the U.Ss between 2.3% and 5% of all prisoners are innocent.
As of November 2019, 367 people previously convicted of serious crimes in the U.S. had been exonerated by DNA testing. Twenty-one of these people had been sentenced to death. Let me say that again.... various governments in the U.S. might have executed 21 innocent people. In my opinion the very worst act a government can commit is to execute an innocent person. It just doesn't get any worse than that.
That alone is enough for me to be opposed to the death penalty.
Mr. Touchstone thinks the U.S. should emulate the justice systems in countries such as Saudi Arabia, India, Indonesia and Pakistan. That is laughable and requires no further comment and quite frankly completely negates any opinion he might have on the subject.
I do recognize that some criminals have committed crimes so heinous, despicable and barbaric as to deserve the death penalty. I am willing to let them live out their lives in solitary confinement in a super max prison rather than risking the killing of an innocent person.
Logic according to the Cambridge Dictionary: a particular way of thinking, especially one that is reasonable and based on good judgement. I think it wouldn’t be much of a stretch to see a lot of carrying on about an unborn babies and then a desire to murder prisoners regardless of being guilty or innocent, mentally ill or mentally challenged to be pretty sick logic or not logical at all.
🙄. Here we go again. There can be no honest debate here with logical people.
Just think if the Central Park Five had gotten what Trump asked for.....
The Pro Lifers are shrieking about murdered babies but will murder prisoners even innocent ones. This is a sick world of confusing and misguided passions. How about not murdering anyone.
That's because babies are completely and unequivocally innocent.
Logic escapes her.
You are too funny. You know I run circles around you and your perverted parochial views. Have you made your appointment with Father, yet? Ok, don’t cry now but just run and grasp that Bible which you pervert to your own needs and opinion. Actually, can’t blame you for that. Every Christian denomination perverts the Holy Word for its own needs and opinion.
[thumbup]
