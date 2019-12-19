A Second Amendment message need be sent to Richmond
BARBARA J. BYRD
In 1950, my family moved from Cleveland, Ohio, which, at that time, was not the nicest or safest place to raise a family. After settling in Clarke County, my father enrolled my younger brother and me in a rifle course offered at the Winchester Guard Armory. We learned how to handle guns safely and practiced target shooting. Unfortunately for all the young boys, I beat them at target shooting.
I am a firm supporter of the Second Amendment and support Virginia’s existing gun laws.
I do not like the word “sanctuary,” as I associate it with sanctuary cities. Therefore, I prefer the word “support” in place of “sanctuary”.
We, in the hinterlands, need to send a well-written, legal message to Richmond stating that we support the Second Amendment and Virginia’s existing gun laws and oppose any proposed laws that would infringe on our Second Amendment rights and place unnecessary restrictions on law-abiding citizens.
Richmond must be careful not to make changes to existing laws that would negatively impact the right to bear arms for self-defense and hunting. We live in a dangerous world with an opioid crisis and desperate and sometimes unhinged individuals. If law-abiding citizens wish, they should have access to a gun and a dog with a big bark to protect themselves and their families.
Our Founding Fathers recognized that men are flawed, corruptible and can become tyrants who need to have their hands tied when given power over the rest of us. As a result, they wrote the Second Amendment, which protects all the other Amendments in the Constitution.
Barbara J. Byrd is retiring after five terms as supervisor in Clarke County’s Russell District.
