A bar owner lived in a seedy neighborhood. He had a problem with rats coming onto his property from a next-door garbage dump. He had reported it to the mayor’s office, but had heard nothing back. When talking to a councilman, he learned City Council had already allocated taxpayer money to clean up the trash, but for some reason the mayor had held up contracting out the cleanup work. So the barkeep left a message at City Hall for the mayor to give him a call, which soon came.
Having heard the mayor was vain and susceptible to flattery, the man was effusive in praising how well the mayor runs the city. He then brought up the problem with the rats.
In response, the mayor said, “I would like you to do us a favor, THOUGH.”
The mayor was running for re-election, and his opponent’s son, not to mention the opponent himself, had been known to frequent the man’s bar. The mayor asked if his chief of police and his personal lawyer could drop by to discuss some “gossip” going around about his opponent’s and his opponent’s son’s “after hours” time at the bar.
The barkeep, wise to the ways of the world, easily recognized a quid pro quo when one slapped him in the face, but since rats had already taken over his kitchen, and they were now beginning to gnaw through his bedroom door, he bit his tongue and said, “Sure, I’d be happy to meet with them and help you out in any way I can.”
Soon after, contracts were let for the dump cleanup. But before the rats had been totally exterminated, a nosy investigative reporter asked the barkeep if he had felt any pressure from the mayor. Shrewdly the barkeep offered, “No, I felt no push at all.”
Ok, Schiff, did you write this one too?
