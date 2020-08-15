MATTHEW BASS
I currently serve as the Berryville District Supervisor on the Clarke County Board of Supervisors, having been appointed to the seat vacated by the Honorable Mary Daniel in May. I’m running for election to this seat on Nov. 3.
My wife Kelbi and I are lifelong Clarke County residents and graduates of Clarke County High School. Personally, I enjoy playing sports, writing/recording music, and writing children’s books. Professionally, I’m an attorney who has represented Clarke County residents in a variety of cases for years. We live in Berryville with our two children, Sadie (4) and Greyson (almost 2).
Before being appointed to the Board of Supervisors, I served 4 years on the Berryville Area Development Authority. I’m a Certified Planning Commissioner by the Virginia Association of Counties. Among other Board duties, I currently serve on the Clarke County Planning Commission and Board of Septic & Well Appeals.
I’m running as an Independent because I believe that is the best way for me to represent all of the citizens of Berryville and promote unity of purpose; see below:
(1) I Will Preserve Clarke County — For the last several decades, Clarke County has practiced smart, controlled growth. Our community planners and leaders have crafted admirable plans for growth that maintain our Open Space by utilizing, among other things, principles of sliding-scale zoning and conservation easement. I will continue this planning tradition.
(2) I Encourage Economic Development — By virtue of its uniquely beautiful location, Clarke County has tremendous potential to become a destination that attracts tourism and provides its citizens a variety of activities that can help grow our economy. I want to ensure that our zoning ordinances and locality plans promote development of our abundant resources.
(3) I Support Law Enforcement & Fire/EMS — My legal career has shown me that the great majority of Law Enforcement Officers, particularly in our community, are genuinely good people who are there to protect and serve. I’m proud to call many my friends and serve as the Board liaison to the Sheriff’s Office. Likewise, our largely volunteer Fire/EMS force promptly responds to emergencies with calm, professional competence. I serve as the alternate Board liaison to the Fire & EMS Commission.
(4) I Support Clarke County Public Schools — My wife and I graduated from CCPS. So will our children. We were fortunate to get a good education from great teachers and administrators, some of whom are still with CCPS in teaching and administrative capacities. I want my children to have the same access to talented educators and enjoy a wide range of extracurricular activities and athletic programs. GO EAGLES!
(5) I Will Practice Fiscal Responsibility — We need to exercise prudent, responsible fiscal policies that protect and preserve our existing assets, while focusing on practical, achievable goals.
I’m honored to serve the community I love. My constituents are welcome to contact me with any questions or concerns. For County matters only, please call 540-955-5175 or email matthew.bass@clarkecounty.gov. For all campaign matters, please see facebook.com/Bass4Board.
Matthew Bass is a Berryville resident. He is running as an Independent for the Berryville District seat on the Clarke County Board of Supervisors.
