This letter is in response to Bob Ryan's Oct. 16 letter to the editor, "Wiley will protect the Second Amendment."
I have known Deetzie Bayliss for 28 years and I have been married to her for 22 years. Mr. Ryan, you do not know her. Having served more than 20 years as a combat arms officer in the Army, I am very familiar with small arms and their intended use. During our marriage, I have been the program manager for the development and fielding of two military weapons, the M26 under-barrel shotgun for the Army and the FN 303 non-lethal for use by law enforcement under contract to the Army.
Deetzie and I have discussed firearms often and their need and their abuse. We agree that there should be controls on the ownership of certain types of rifles and for high-capacity magazines. Some weapons are not appropriate for unchecked sales to the public. For example, the 5.56 x45 NATO was developed for military combat use to tumble when it hits a target to cause the most internal damage, certainly not for deer hunting.
Realizing that certain weapons should not be on the streets is common sense, and in no way an attempt to violate anyone’s Second Amendment rights.
As a retired lieutenant colonel and an avid gun owner, I know my wife’s position on all matters concerning the Second Amendment. To paint her as someone who wants to take guns from law-abiding citizens is nonsense. She is fiercely independent and bases her opinions on facts and not emotions. She supports allowing additional time when needed to complete a background check. She supports keeping guns secured in homes where young children reside. These laws, among others recently adopted by our legislature, make sense and do not infringe upon any gun owner’s rights.
We need to remember that Justice Scalia in the Heller case stated that the Supreme Court ruling did not create an unlimited right, and not a right to carry any weapon whatsoever for whatsoever purpose. For example, there are requirements for concealed carry permits; restrictions on short-barrel shotguns, machine guns, silencers, and suppressors; restrictions on felons and the mentally ill owning guns; age restrictions; and restrictions on carrying firearms in sensitive places like school and government offices.
Deetzie Bayliss respects all Constitutional rights. Do not paint her with a broad brush.
Bob Sigl
Frederick County
