Secure in the knowledge that votes in Richmond are not reported locally, Delegate Bill Wiley has been casting some ornery votes. He’s following someone’s direction, but it’s not yours. It’s time you learned how he’s betrayed your interests. Ask yourself if you would have voted with more common sense.
Wiley voted no on multiple bills supporting safe gun ownership. He voted against a bill that prohibits those convicted of assault and battery against a family member from owning guns (House Bill 1992). No one will step forward and say they are in favor of children and elders trembling in fear of family violence, yet he will quietly vote to allow guns in the home and hope no finds out.
He voted against allowing five days to process background checks before buying a gun (HB 2128), when everyone knows a delay reduces suicides. He voted against HB 2319, which makes it illegal for someone living with an individual who is prohibited from possessing a gun to access one.
Wiley is no better on safety in law enforcement, voting no to making it a duty for law enforcement officers to render aid for injured suspects, or for good cops to report the misbehavior of bad cops when they witness it (HB 1948).
Younger voters will especially disapprove his voting against directing the State Air Pollution Control Board to implement a low- or zero-emission program for vehicles with models years of 2025 later (HB 165). He also voted against the Virginia Clean Economy Act (HB 1526) — giving Virginia a pathway to 100% renewable energy by 2050. His vote means more storms, more downed trees, more flooding, more snarled traffic. We cannot afford such anti-environmental people in government. The next time you are sitting in snarled traffic on a flooded road, or waiting for trees to be moved off your power lines, be sure to remember how Republican Wiley voted against you.
A Wiley–Glenn Youngkin ticket and platform wants to grab votes by eliminating Virginia income tax. They know the outcome will send Virginia backwards 100 years, and parents could wind up paying tuition to send their children to public school. Perhaps neither Republican understands that Virginia's income tax funds 72% of the commonwealth’s budget, including schools, fire, police, social services, protection and operation of state parks, preservation of our tourist drawing cultural areas. It can impact roads and streets and snow clearing and cut police services. If you find yourself stuck on an icy road, where potholes have captured cars, caused collisions, and zero law enforcement responds, then you are living in Wiley’s movie of Virginia.
If you would not have voted the way that Wiley did, then you should not vote for him. Clearly, he is not a good match to represent you in Richmond. Join me in voting for Delegate Deetzie Bayliss, District 29, and I’ll be voting for former Gov. Terry McAuliffe too. As Democrats, we care about one another, and we vote yes on bills that protect our citizens from violence, climate catastrophe, and bad roads.
Kate Simpson is a resident of Winchester.
(1) comment
[lol][lol][lol] This sounds like a pro-Wiley campaign ad.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.