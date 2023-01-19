There is a change in the air. On Jan. 11, six members of the community announced that they were seeking public office. Four for the Board of Supervisors, the sheriff and the commissioner of the revenue. Nothing out of the ordinary except that these six men have taken a stand and have announced that they will run as independent candidates because they collectively feel that party ideology has no place in our county governing bodies. They are dedicated to "Frederick First" — not party agendas, but what will be best for all citizens of Frederick County.
I personally can only speak of one candidate, my husband, Kevin Kenney. He is seeking the Gainesboro seat on the Board of Supervisors. Kevin was born and raised in Frederick County, and for 40 of our nearly 45 years together, we have lived in the Gainesboro District. Kevin has served Frederick County and the Gainesboro District on the Planning Commission as a commissioner and as the chairman. He is currently on the Transportation and Public Works committees. He has spent his professional career in the building industry, from building houses to multi-million-dollar industrial buildings. Working as the estimator, the contract negotiator and the project manager all at the same time. In those capacities, he has built great relationships with many departments in the county and other professional businesses in the area. He has now moved on to be the supervisor of construction for Frederick County Public Schools. He is using those relationships with county departments and his professional relationships to ensure successful construction projects for our schools.
Something you will hear from Kevin throughout his campaign is he wants to bring back civility, dignity and common sense.
So, to be a part of the change happening in Frederick County I ask that you support these six men and put Frederick First. Visit www.frederick-first.com and read what they stand for and show support where you can.
D'Ann Kenney is a resident of Frederick County.
