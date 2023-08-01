JUDITH MELTON
Escherichia coli (E. coli) is a tube-shaped bacterium all too familiar to health care workers. It is ubiquitous in that it is found in humans, animals and the earth. The strains present in your gut are beneficial for digestion. The ones in the ground can cause serious, sometimes life-threatening infection.
Symptoms of E. coli infection include stomach cramps, fever and diarrhea so severe it can cause bleeding from the intestine.
There are groups of very brainy and concerned people who routinely sample the waters of the Shenandoah River and its 50-plus tributaries. They compile the data from the samples and create intricate and accurate graphs. They are looking mainly at the number of colony-forming units (CFUs) of E. coli.
Among their conclusions, they have found that most of the time the river is safe for swimming, with some exceptions. When the river is low, for instance, E. coli live in higher numbers in the tributaries. After a heavy rain more E. coli is washed out of the soil and into the tributaries. When this E. coli-laden water reaches the river, it hugs the banks for several hundred feet, creating E. coli “hot spots.” Eventually the bacteria pervade the entire river.
This matters because many people go wading, swimming or tubing in the river in the summer. If you swallow the water or snort it up your nose it could make you very ill and the symptoms can take several days to manifest. The very young and the aged are especially vulnerable.
It’s tempting to say, “Well, I just won’t go there. It’s not worth the risk.” But you take a risk every time you drive your car, or go to the mall, or walk in the park. All natural bodies of water have bacteria. No, please have fun in the river while you can. Just follow some simple precautions.
Don’t enter the water if you have broken skin (cut, abrasion, road rash, diabetic ulcer). Take a shower with soap and water after you get home. Try to not swallow the water or get it up your nose. Consider investing in a nose clip. Don’t go to the river for two to three days after a heavy rain. No swimming if you see dead fish! No swimming if you’re already sick from something else.
Lastly, say you have a drunk friend on New Year’s Eve who says, “I know! Let’s do a Polar Bear!” Please be aware that if you are in water below 60 degrees for longer than 5 minutes and you can’t stand up you will die. Tell your drunk friend to chill and drink a Swiss Miss. They can do stupid stuff when it warms up.
Do be careful, but enjoy the fresh air, the beauty and the peace of the Shenandoah River, one of God’s many gifts to the people of the Valley.
