The Frederick County Planning Commission meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 7 at 7 p.m. will determine what the northeast section of the county will look like in the near and far — 20 years — future.
This is a very important meeting. The Planning Department did a great job informing the community that the draft Northeast Land Use Plan (NELUP) was in process. The community showed up and shared their opinions. The survey results can be viewed at https://www.fcva.us/departments/planning-development/northeast-frederick-land-use-plan-update.
Overwhelmingly, the community stated, “no more mining” in their responses. But we must continue to let our voices be heard, repeatedly, in front of these governmental officials. It is important that we attend the meeting or email the Planning Commission at sconner@fcva.us to have your comments presented at this meeting.
I was privileged to be a part of the citizen work group, which, over the course of several months, reviewed all 21,000 acres of Frederick County’s northeast section. Our goal was to compare the current Comprehensive Plan, paying attention to the vision and core values, to the reality of living with the current development, the current traffic, and the almost weekly rerouting of Interstate 81 along this corridor.
We were instructed to think about what we wanted this area to look like when our children or grandchildren grew up and lived here. Each one of us took this task very seriously. When we completed this task, I assure you there was "no more mining" on our draft NELUP. After the plan left our group, it went to the Comprehensive Plans and Programs Committee (CPPC). This is a group of individuals appointed by the local government to represent the various districts in the entire county.
It was in this group, the CPPC, that Carmeuse Lime and Stone became very active in letting their intentions be known to mine additional land headed north from Brucetown Road to the Amazon plant on the east side of Rt. 11. Carmeuse plans to tunnel under Brucetown Road and blast an additional 566 acres northward. I was told that VDOT has deferred to the Virginia Department of Minerals and Mining for the engineering of this tunnel. VDOT didn’t want any part of the tunnel engineering should it happen. The CPPC committee changed the citizen group's recommendations of Mixed-Use Industrial/Office which limits noise, dust, and traffic to Extractive Mining.
This area is a crown jewel for Frederick County. Shenandoah Valley Electric Co-op, in a presentation to our group, stated that the power grid in this area is very enticing to all types of businesses. Shenandoah Gas and the Economic Development Authority had similar statements about this area.
Let’s not let the CPPC or the Planning Commission override the voices of our community. I ask you to continue to let your voices be heard well into the future for the sake of the next generation of residents.
Brenda Fristoe is a resident of Clear Brook.
