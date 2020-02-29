DAVID EDDY
There is a strong social/political movement today towards a universal health care system called Medicare for all. While this medical care concept sounds good to the uninformed, all should approach this proposal with great skepticism.
Have Americans forgotten the consequences of the Affordable Care Act? Many lost their choice in providers because of cost, or their providers pulled out of the network due to low governmental reimbursement rates. And, if you chose not to sign up, you paid the federal government a fine of $250 a year, with annual escalation.
A single-payer health care system will limit the amount of research and development that is mostly paid for by private industry (federal government only pays one-fifth of the R&D). That is what separates us from other industrialized nations. Without properly funded R&D, the quality of medical care and intervention would plummet to look like, say, “Cuba.”
Political elites refuse to put a price tag on Medicare for all since it would shatter their utopian view. Want to know what Medicare for all looks like? Look no further than our broken Veterans Administration health care system that can’t even meet the needs of 20 million veterans, or 10% of the entire American population. Imagine the failures to humanity by adding the other 90% of the population and you start to sense the tremendous risks of accepting this concept. If you support Medicare for all, expect a steep decline in both access and quality medical care.
David Eddy is a resident of Middletown.
Eredmon, you have no idea what you are talking about. Yes, I am on Medicare and yes I like it a lot.
The obvious flaw in the argument is that a good chunk of "the other 90%" are already on Medicare and like it.
You are obviously not on Medicare.
